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English NewsSportsCricket'Debate Band': Ex-India Pacer's Big Praise For Sanju Samson Amid Sooryavanshi Selection Chatter

'Debate Band': Ex-India Pacer's Big Praise For Sanju Samson Amid Sooryavanshi Selection Chatter

Sanju Samson smashed a 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan after a lean run, drawing praise from Mohit Sharma as India weigh their T20I options.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson scored 57 against Afghanistan, silencing past criticisms.
  • Mohit Sharma praised Samson's impactful innings after team backing.
  • Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise adds to India's T20I competition.

Sanju Samson produced the kind of innings that can quickly change the conversation around a player. After enduring an inconsistent stretch in T20I cricket, the India wicketkeeper-batter delivered a sensational 57 from just 22 deliveries against Afghanistan in the latest match of the series. Samson's assault featured seven boundaries and four sixes, giving India a much-needed burst at the top and providing a timely reminder of his ability to dominate an attack when he gets going.

Mohit Sharma Backs Samson

Samson's knock came after India had continued to back him for the opening two T20Is against Afghanistan.

He had failed to make an impact in the first game, but the team retained faith in the experienced campaigner. He responded emphatically in the second contest.

Read More: Ajit Agarkar Era Set To End, Two Ex-India Stars Emerge As Frontrunners

The latest inning earned plenty of appreciation from former India cricketers Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Kaif, who highlighted the significance of the batter finally converting his opportunity into a major score.

Speaking during a discussion on Cricbuzz, Sharma pointed to Samson's response after facing criticism:

"The world champions played like world champions. Sanju Samson batted amazingly. At times, we are too quick to judge him. But the way he has batted, debate band kardi (He ended the debate),"

The innings comes at an interesting point for India's T20I setup, with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also having entered the picture.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rapid Rise Adds To Competition

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's introduction to international cricket has been anything but straightforward.

The 15-year-old received his first opportunity during India's T20I series in England, where he faced challenging conditions and recorded a string of low scores.

The teenager then responded in spectacular fashion during the following three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, registerring two half-centuries during the series and finished with 151 runs, earning the Player of the Series award.

Many wanted to see him in action against Afghanistan, but the Men in Blue decided to go ahead with Sanju Samson.

With him now responding with a destructive half-century against Afghanistan and Sooryavanshi having already demonstrated his potential, India's T20I batting options have become an intriguing talking point.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sanju Samson's performance in the latest T20I match against Afghanistan?

Sanju Samson scored a sensational 57 runs off just 22 deliveries against Afghanistan. His innings included seven boundaries and four sixes, providing a strong start for India.

How did Sanju Samson's recent innings impact the conversation around him?

After an inconsistent stretch and some criticism, Samson's 57-run innings against Afghanistan

What has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent performance in T20I cricket?

After struggling against England, the 15-year-old scored two half-centuries and 151 runs against Zimbabwe, earning the Player of the Series award. This showcased his potential.

How does Sanju Samson's innings affect India's T20I batting options?

Samson's destructive half-century, combined with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent rise, creates an intriguing talking point for India's T20I batting selections. It adds to the competition for spots.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs AFG T20Is SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan
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