Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash

Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash

A routine practice session turns into a moment of anxiety! Mohammed Siraj hobbles out of the nets after taking a blow to the knee from Hardik Pandya. Read to know more about the incident.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Team India’s preparations for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener against South Africa hit a snag on Friday evening. Backup pacer Mohammed Siraj was forced to hobble out of an intense training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium after being struck on the knee by a powerful straight drive from teammate Hardik Pandya.

Net Session Turns Into an Anxiety Moment

As per RevSportz, the incident occurred during India’s first full training session following a one-day break after the group stages. Siraj was bowling to Hardik Pandya, who was practicing his trademark power-hitting. Pandya struck a fierce straight drive that traveled at a high velocity toward the bowler's end.

Watch Post

Unable to react in time, Siraj was hit directly on the left knee and immediately collapsed on the turf in visible pain. The medical staff, led by team physiotherapists, rushed to the spot within seconds. The 31-year-old was able to stand up but was seen limping significantly as he was escorted out of the nets by the coaching staff.

Strategic Importance of Siraj

While India has primarily relied on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh during the league stages, Siraj remains a critical component of the 15-member squad. Having been drafted into the team as a last-minute replacement for the injured Harshit Rana, Siraj made an instant impact in his only appearance so far, claiming 3/29 against the USA.

His reported injury raises concerns about India's pace reserves. Siraj is currently the only specialist fast-bowling backup available in the squad. Should he be ruled out for an extended period, the management would be left without a designated replacement for the frontline pacers in the event of further injuries or tactical rotations in the business end of the tournament.

Monitoring "Miyan"

Reports suggest that Siraj underwent preliminary medical checks and returned to the field briefly after receiving treatment, but he continued to move with noticeable discomfort. The medical team is expected to monitor him over the next 24 hours to rule out any potential ligament damage.

Despite the scare, the primary tactical plans for the Sunday clash are unlikely to shift drastically. The team is expected to favor a balanced bowling unit featuring extra spin options like Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav given the Ahmedabad conditions.

Predicted India XI vs South Africa:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Mohammed Siraj during India's training session?

Mohammed Siraj was hit on his left knee by a powerful straight drive from Hardik Pandya during a training session. He was seen limping significantly after the incident.

Is Mohammed Siraj a key player for Team India in the T20 World Cup?

Yes, Siraj is a critical component of the squad as the only specialist fast-bowling backup. He made an impact in his only appearance, taking 3 wickets against the USA.

What are the concerns regarding Siraj's injury?

His injury raises concerns about India's pace reserves. If ruled out, the management would lack a designated replacement for frontline pacers.

What is the expected medical update on Siraj?

Siraj underwent preliminary checks and is being monitored for the next 24 hours to rule out any ligament damage. He showed noticeable discomfort after treatment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Siraj IND Vs SA Hardik Pandya Mohammad Siraj Injury
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash
Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash
Cricket
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Ready To Play In Sawai Mansingh Stadium
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Ready To Play In Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Cricket
PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?
PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?
Cricket
Bangladesh Coach Fires At Ex-Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Over T20 WC Controversy
Bangladesh Coach Fires At Ex-Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Over T20 WC Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

City Alert: Banswara Fire Spreads, Authorities Rush to Contain Flames
City Alert: Massive Blaze Erupts at Toy Factory in Delhi Industrial Zone, No Casualties
News Flash: Trump Slams Supreme Court Over Tariff Ruling, Vows Fresh Trade Action Push
Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget