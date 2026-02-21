Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Team India’s preparations for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener against South Africa hit a snag on Friday evening. Backup pacer Mohammed Siraj was forced to hobble out of an intense training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium after being struck on the knee by a powerful straight drive from teammate Hardik Pandya.

Net Session Turns Into an Anxiety Moment

As per RevSportz, the incident occurred during India’s first full training session following a one-day break after the group stages. Siraj was bowling to Hardik Pandya, who was practicing his trademark power-hitting. Pandya struck a fierce straight drive that traveled at a high velocity toward the bowler's end.

Hardik Pandya injured Siraj, I hope he is okay pic.twitter.com/rMUa66i6dc — Nenu (@NenuHanma) February 20, 2026

Unable to react in time, Siraj was hit directly on the left knee and immediately collapsed on the turf in visible pain. The medical staff, led by team physiotherapists, rushed to the spot within seconds. The 31-year-old was able to stand up but was seen limping significantly as he was escorted out of the nets by the coaching staff.

Strategic Importance of Siraj

While India has primarily relied on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh during the league stages, Siraj remains a critical component of the 15-member squad. Having been drafted into the team as a last-minute replacement for the injured Harshit Rana, Siraj made an instant impact in his only appearance so far, claiming 3/29 against the USA.

His reported injury raises concerns about India's pace reserves. Siraj is currently the only specialist fast-bowling backup available in the squad. Should he be ruled out for an extended period, the management would be left without a designated replacement for the frontline pacers in the event of further injuries or tactical rotations in the business end of the tournament.

Monitoring "Miyan"

Reports suggest that Siraj underwent preliminary medical checks and returned to the field briefly after receiving treatment, but he continued to move with noticeable discomfort. The medical team is expected to monitor him over the next 24 hours to rule out any potential ligament damage.

Despite the scare, the primary tactical plans for the Sunday clash are unlikely to shift drastically. The team is expected to favor a balanced bowling unit featuring extra spin options like Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav given the Ahmedabad conditions.

Predicted India XI vs South Africa:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.