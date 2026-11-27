His omission was noted because of his emotional nature and impressive record. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.
Mohammed Siraj Crying After Being Benched? Ex-India Star Raises Question On Broadcast
Murali Kartik questioned whether Mohammed Siraj was in tears after his omission from India's Christchurch Test XI.
- Mohammed Siraj was omitted from India's second Test XI.
- Murali Kartik wondered if Siraj was crying after being dropped.
- Siraj leads India with 43 WTC wickets in 11 matches.
Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand became a talking point. During the live broadcast, former India spinner Murali Kartik questioned whether the fast bowler was in tears after being spotted walking around the ground in sunglasses following the toss. Former India batsman Ajinkya Rahane first drew attention to Siraj's visuals on the Sony Sports Network panel, prompting Kartik to reflect on the emotional impact of being dropped.
Murali Kartik's Comment On Mohammed Siraj
No Siraj in the XI again! 👀— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026
Our #ExtraaaInnings panel isn't mincing words about his omission.
Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/MGpL4RReX6
Spotting Siraj with glasses on, Kartik said:
"Is he crying? He is an emotional person. It obviously hurts."
"We have played with some who are fine when they are dropped, but some just want to play. They don't care if they are in pain, they will give everything. Siraj seems that kind of a bowler,"
For those wondering, the visuals did not establish whether Siraj was actually crying. Kartik's question was an observation during the broadcast rather than confirmation of the fast bowler's emotions.
Also Check || WATCH: Fans Cheer For Siraj As Benched Pacer Signs Autographs Amid IND vs NZ 2nd Test
This is the second-straight Test that Siraj has been left out of.
The decision attracted attention because of his record, having claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the period and fourth on the overall list.
Siraj Wins Crowd Over With Autograph Session
Although he was not part of the playing XI, Siraj was seen spending time with supporters near the boundary at Hagley Oval.
The fast bowler signed autographs for fans, drawing cheers and applause for taking time out to interact with them.
Meanwhile, India finished the opening day with New Zealand at 246/5. Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj picked up wickets for the visitors.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI a talking point?
What observation did Murali Kartik make about Mohammed Siraj?
Kartik questioned if Siraj was crying after being seen in sunglasses. He noted Siraj is an emotional person who really wants to play.
Was it confirmed that Mohammed Siraj was crying after being dropped?
No, the visuals did not establish whether Siraj was actually crying. Murali Kartik's comment was an observation, not a confirmation of his emotions.
What is Mohammed Siraj's record that makes his omission surprising?
He has claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. This makes him India's leading wicket-taker in that period.