Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Siraj was omitted from India's second Test XI.

Murali Kartik wondered if Siraj was crying after being dropped.

Siraj leads India with 43 WTC wickets in 11 matches.

Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand became a talking point. During the live broadcast, former India spinner Murali Kartik questioned whether the fast bowler was in tears after being spotted walking around the ground in sunglasses following the toss. Former India batsman Ajinkya Rahane first drew attention to Siraj's visuals on the Sony Sports Network panel, prompting Kartik to reflect on the emotional impact of being dropped.

Murali Kartik's Comment On Mohammed Siraj

No Siraj in the XI again! 👀



Our #ExtraaaInnings panel isn't mincing words about his omission.



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Spotting Siraj with glasses on, Kartik said:

"Is he crying? He is an emotional person. It obviously hurts."

"We have played with some who are fine when they are dropped, but some just want to play. They don't care if they are in pain, they will give everything. Siraj seems that kind of a bowler,"

For those wondering, the visuals did not establish whether Siraj was actually crying. Kartik's question was an observation during the broadcast rather than confirmation of the fast bowler's emotions.

Also Check || WATCH: Fans Cheer For Siraj As Benched Pacer Signs Autographs Amid IND vs NZ 2nd Test

This is the second-straight Test that Siraj has been left out of.

The decision attracted attention because of his record, having claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the period and fourth on the overall list.

Siraj Wins Crowd Over With Autograph Session

Although he was not part of the playing XI, Siraj was seen spending time with supporters near the boundary at Hagley Oval.

The fast bowler signed autographs for fans, drawing cheers and applause for taking time out to interact with them.

Meanwhile, India finished the opening day with New Zealand at 246/5. Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj picked up wickets for the visitors.