Was Mohammed Shami Forced To Retire? BCCI Reveals Who Made The Final Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami announced Test cricket retirement on November 6.

Shami's Test omission sparked speculation of BCCI pressure.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla denied pressure, affirmed Shami's choice.

Strong domestic form post-injury, but Shami remained overlooked.

Mohammed Shami's decision to retire from Test cricket has prompted questions about whether the veteran pacer was pushed towards the announcement after being overlooked for India's red-ball assignments. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed suggestions of pressure from the board, stating that the decision belonged entirely to the fast bowler.

Shami announced his retirement from the longest format on November 6, 2026, exactly 13 years after making his Test debut. The announcement came after a prolonged period in which injuries and fitness concerns kept him away from the national Test setup, despite his impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Rajeev Shukla Says Shami Made His Own Retirement Decision

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla said Shami had served Indian cricket well in both red-ball and white-ball formats. He also wished the pacer well for the next phase of his career, making it clear that the BCCI had not pressured him into retiring.

Shukla said Shami's decision was personal and that the board would stand by the experienced fast bowler. He also stressed that retirement decisions are ultimately made by players themselves, rather than being imposed by the cricket board.

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"He has announced his retirement from Test cricket, and I believe it is his own decision. He played very well and delivered excellent performances. He is a very talented player who has contributed in both Test and red-ball cricket. He is now playing white-ball cricket," Shukla told ANI.

"He performed very well in red-ball cricket, and there is a lot to appreciate about his contribution. I wish him all the best for the future. The BCCI does not put pressure on any player to retire. It is the player's own decision, and he has made that call. We stand with him and wish him well," he added.

Mohammed Shami Was Overlooked For India's Test Squad

Shami's retirement announcement came against the backdrop of his absence from India's recent Test selections. The Bengal pacer had continued to feature in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy, but could not secure a return to the national side.

The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, left Shami out of India's squad for the Test series against the West Indies. His fitness remained a major talking point, particularly after the injury problems that had disrupted his career over the previous few seasons.

When asked about Shami's prospects of returning to the Test team, Agarkar said he did not have sufficient information about the fast bowler's fitness status. The uncertainty surrounding his availability continued even as Shami produced strong performances at the domestic level.

Shami's Domestic Performances After Injury Setbacks

Shami's career has been affected by several injury problems, with his recovery from heel and Achilles tendon surgery proving particularly demanding. He underwent the procedure in the United Kingdom in February 2024, following India's campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and subsequently spent an extended period away from competitive cricket.

The fast bowler also dealt with knee-related issues during his recovery. However, he gradually returned to action and made an impact for Bengal, showing that he could still deliver consistently despite the setbacks.

His performances in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season were particularly notable. Shami claimed 37 wickets in seven matches for Bengal, including a nine-wicket match haul against Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-final.

He also contributed to East Zone's title-winning campaign in the Duleep Trophy. Despite those performances, a return to India's Test squad did not materialise before he announced his retirement from the format.

Shukla's comments have now addressed the speculation surrounding the circumstances of Shami's decision. While the pacer will no longer be available for Test selection, the BCCI vice-president's statement makes clear that the board is treating the retirement as the player's personal choice.