'Did I Look Unfit?': Mohammed Shami Takes Swipe At BCCI Selectors After Duleep Trophy Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami questioned fitness concerns after East Zone's win.

East Zone clinched Duleep Trophy title, ending a 13-year wait.

Shami focuses on performance, not selection decisions beyond his control.

Mohammed Shami has sent a pointed message to the BCCI selectors after playing a key role in East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph, questioning why his fitness continues to be a concern despite his performances on the field. East Zone won the 2026/27 Duleep Trophy after a drawn final against South Zone, securing the title through a commanding first-innings lead. The championship ended a 13-year wait for East Zone, with Ishan Kishan leading the side and producing a sensational 270 in the final.

Shami was another major contributor to the campaign, and after the match he addressed the uncertainty surrounding his place in the Indian team.

Shami Questions Fitness Concerns

Speaking to RevSportz, the experienced pacer appeared frustrated by suggestions that his fitness may be affecting his India selection.

“Didn’t you watch the game? Did I look unfit?”

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The remark came after Shami’s contribution to East Zone’s successful Duleep Trophy campaign.

His comments also highlighted the disconnect he feels between his performances in domestic cricket and the opportunities available to him at international level.

Rather than dwell on decisions made outside his control, however, Shami said he has chosen to focus on continuing his cricket and maintaining his standards.

“I have said this many times, I have stopped thinking about something that is not in my hands. I’m enjoying my cricket, I’m doing the hard work, and I always play for the badge.”

East Zone End Long Wait For Duleep Trophy

East Zone’s title charge was built around an enormous first-innings total in the final.

Kishan’s 270 was the centrepiece of the innings as East Zone reached 708. South Zone struggled to respond and were eventually dismissed for 336, leaving them 372 runs behind.

East Zone then maintained their advantage, and with the match ending in a draw, the first-innings lead handed the trophy to Kishan’s team.

The result marked a significant moment for East Zone, who had been waiting 13 years to reclaim the Duleep Trophy. Shami picked 2 wickets in his team's only inning with the ball.