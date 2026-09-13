IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'Did I Look Unfit?': Mohammed Shami Takes Swipe At BCCI Selectors After Duleep Trophy Triumph

'Did I Look Unfit?': Mohammed Shami Takes Swipe At BCCI Selectors After Duleep Trophy Triumph

Mohammed Shami spoke on his fitness after helping East Zone win the Duleep Trophy, saying he is focused on enjoying cricket and playing for the badge.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Shami questioned fitness concerns after East Zone's win.
  • East Zone clinched Duleep Trophy title, ending a 13-year wait.
  • Shami focuses on performance, not selection decisions beyond his control.

Mohammed Shami has sent a pointed message to the BCCI selectors after playing a key role in East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph, questioning why his fitness continues to be a concern despite his performances on the field. East Zone won the 2026/27 Duleep Trophy after a drawn final against South Zone, securing the title through a commanding first-innings lead. The championship ended a 13-year wait for East Zone, with Ishan Kishan leading the side and producing a sensational 270 in the final.

Shami was another major contributor to the campaign, and after the match he addressed the uncertainty surrounding his place in the Indian team.

Shami Questions Fitness Concerns

Speaking to RevSportz, the experienced pacer appeared frustrated by suggestions that his fitness may be affecting his India selection.

“Didn’t you watch the game? Did I look unfit?”

Read More: Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka

The remark came after Shami’s contribution to East Zone’s successful Duleep Trophy campaign.

His comments also highlighted the disconnect he feels between his performances in domestic cricket and the opportunities available to him at international level.

Rather than dwell on decisions made outside his control, however, Shami said he has chosen to focus on continuing his cricket and maintaining his standards.

“I have said this many times, I have stopped thinking about something that is not in my hands. I’m enjoying my cricket, I’m doing the hard work, and I always play for the badge.”

East Zone End Long Wait For Duleep Trophy

East Zone’s title charge was built around an enormous first-innings total in the final.

Kishan’s 270 was the centrepiece of the innings as East Zone reached 708. South Zone struggled to respond and were eventually dismissed for 336, leaving them 372 runs behind.

East Zone then maintained their advantage, and with the match ending in a draw, the first-innings lead handed the trophy to Kishan’s team.

The result marked a significant moment for East Zone, who had been waiting 13 years to reclaim the Duleep Trophy. Shami picked 2 wickets in his team's only inning with the ball.

Frequently Asked Questions

What message did Mohammed Shami send to the BCCI selectors?

Shami questioned why his fitness remains a concern despite his strong performances, particularly after his key role in East Zone's Duleep Trophy win. He expressed frustration over the perceived disconnect.

How did East Zone win the Duleep Trophy?

East Zone secured the 2026/27 Duleep Trophy by achieving a commanding first-innings lead against South Zone in a drawn final. This victory ended their 13-year wait for the title.

Who were the key contributors to East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory?

Ishan Kishan was a central figure, leading the side and scoring a sensational 270 runs in the final. Mohammad Shami also made a significant contribution to the campaign.

What is Mohammed Shami's current focus regarding his cricket career?

Shami stated he has stopped focusing on selection decisions outside his control. He is concentrating on enjoying his cricket, working hard, and always playing for the team.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 13 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Ishan Kishan Ajit Agarkar BCCI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka
Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka
Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
Cricket
David Warner To Join Kathmandu Gorkhas For NPL 2026? Franchise Hints At Historic Signing
David Warner To Join Kathmandu Gorkhas For NPL 2026? Franchise Hints At Historic Signing
Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026: Date, Start Time And Broadcast Details
India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026: Date, Start Time And Broadcast Details
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget