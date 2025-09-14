Shocking Confession: Mohammed Shami Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShocking Confession: Mohammed Shami Reveals Suicidal Thoughts

Shami said that he realized how much cricket had given him and that ending his life would have meant abandoning everything he had achieved.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami opened up about a dark period in his life, admitting that he had contemplated suicide but ultimately decided against it.

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, Shami said that he realized how much cricket had given him and that ending his life would have meant abandoning everything he had achieved.

Shami reflected, “Socha zaroor, par hua nahin, yeh shukr hai varna World Cup miss ho jata mere sey, kyunki jab wo thought aaya tha mere dimaag mein ki yeh time hai life ke end ka, jis cheez ke liye mujhe itna naam diya, jis cheez ke liye media mere pichhe hai, usko chhod ke is jump ke chakkar mein...Woh thought, woh pyaar yaad aayin...”

"Socha chalo isko choodo, chalo game me lagte hain phir...(The thought came to my mind, but it did not happen, thank God, otherwise I'd have missed the World Cup.. The thought came to my mind to end my life, but then I decided, this game, which gave me so much name, why should I jump (to death), forgetting all these. I thought of the love and affection. Then I decided, forget this and focus on my game)."

In July 2025, the Calcutta High Court ordered Mohammed Shami to provide monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter.

Jahan is to receive Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while their daughter will be granted Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed their daughter in 2015 but separated in 2018 following allegations of domestic violence made by Jahan.

Over the years, Shami has faced numerous accusations on social media, many of which he maintains are false.

The cricketer, when asked about this, said: "Bad things are spoken about, but nowadays those things are spoken about which do not exist.. I am most scared of that. Yesterday, I was looking at a photograph, and I didn't know when I had taken it. The number of allegations that have been levelled against me in the last 6-7 years, maybe even a terrorist would not have been levelled so many allegations. I cannot do anything in this."

