Mohammad Shami Announces Test Retirement On 13th Anniversary Of His Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket after 13 years.

He took 229 wickets across 64 Tests.

Shami will continue playing white-ball and domestic cricket.

Mohammad Shami Retires: Mohammed Shami has brought his international career in Test cricket to a close, ending a 13-year journey that established him as one of India's most effective fast bowlers. The 36-year-old confirmed his decision through a social media message on Friday, November 6, thanking the people who supported him throughout his time in the longest format.

The date carried particular significance for the Bengal pacer. Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on November 6, 2013, and announced his retirement exactly 13 years later.

His final numbers tell the story of a substantial career: 64 Tests, 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 and six five-wicket hauls. His best innings figures were 6/56, while his match-best return was 9/118.

Shami's Farewell Message To Test Cricket

In his announcement, Shami reflected on the experiences that shaped his career, recalling the challenges, injuries and comebacks that accompanied his journey in India's white jersey.

WATCH POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHAMMAD SHAMI (@mdshami.11)

He also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Cricket Association of Bengal. Shami described Test cricket as a special part of his life and said the pride of representing India would remain with him.

His retirement announcement specifically concerns the Test format. Shami has indicated that he will continue playing white-ball cricket, including domestic competitions and the Indian Premier League. He is also open to featuring in four-day matches when his fitness allows.

A Test Career Built On Pace And Reverse Swing

Shami's value to India went beyond his overall wicket tally. His ability to maintain a strong seam position, generate movement and reverse swing with the older ball made him a threat in different conditions.

He claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests played in India, South Africa and the West Indies, averaging below 25 across those matches. His performances in South Africa, particularly during India's tours in 2018 and 2021-22, featured among the notable contributions of his career.

The 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval proved to be his last appearance in the format. Injuries and his subsequent absence from India's Test plans meant he did not add to his tally after that match.

Although Shami will no longer feature in India's Test attack, his retirement does not bring his playing career to an end. The fast bowler intends to continue in limited-overs cricket, leaving the door open for more appearances in the formats he still plays.