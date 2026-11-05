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English NewsSportsCricket4 Wickets, 8 Maidens! Mohammed Shami Lights Up Ranji Trophy

4 Wickets, 8 Maidens! Mohammed Shami Lights Up Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami is making a strong case for an India comeback with another disciplined Ranji Trophy display, even as Bengal endured a disappointing defeat.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Shami took four wickets for Bengal in Ranji Trophy.
  • Bengal suffered a 10-wicket defeat despite Shami's efforts.
  • Shami previously secured back-to-back five-wicket hauls in Ranji.

Mohammed Shami continues to make his presence felt in domestic cricket, delivering another disciplined performance for Bengal in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. The experienced India pacer produced an impressive spell against Maharashtra, adding to a series of strong outings that have kept his comeback hopes in focus. Playing his fourth match of the campaign, Shami was at his best in Bengal's first innings. He sent down 23.5 overs, claimed four wickets and bowled eight maidens.

Shami's Spell Stands Out Despite Bengal Defeat

Bengal's batting struggles proved costly. They were dismissed for 143 in their first innings, before Maharashtra responded with 218 to establish a 75-run advantage.

The situation worsened for Bengal in the second innings, as they managed only 186.

That left Maharashtra needing 112 for victory. Their openers made light work of the chase, putting together an unbeaten opening stand of 114 from 118 balls to seal a comprehensive win.

Read More: 'Slightly Greedy': Jadeja's Blunt Verdict On Arshdeep Singh After Costly Final Over Against New Zealand

Shami's economy rate of 1.60 made him Bengal's most economical bowler, while he also finished as the team's leading wicket-taker in that innings.

However, his efforts could not prevent Bengal from suffering a 10-wicket defeat. Shami went without a wicket in Maharashtra's second innings.

Back-To-Back Five-Wicket Hauls In Previous Matches

Shami's latest performance follows two productive appearances in the competition.

Against Kerala, he picked up three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second to complete a five-wicket match haul.

He had also taken five wickets against Delhi, claiming four in the opening innings and adding another in the second.

The sequence of performances underlines Shami's ability to remain influential in the longer format.

Despite his consistent returns in the Ranji Trophy, he has not yet earned a recall to the Indian team.

At this stage, his domestic performances are strengthening his case, but whether they will be enough to convince the selectors remains to be seen. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mohammed Shami perform in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra?

Mohammed Shami delivered a disciplined performance, taking four wickets in 23.5 overs with an economy rate of 1.60. He was Bengal's leading wicket-taker in the first innings, bowling eight maidens.

What was the outcome of the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal where Shami played against Maharashtra?

Bengal suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Maharashtra. Despite Shami's impressive bowling, Bengal's batting struggles in both innings contributed to their loss.

Has Mohammed Shami been performing well in other Ranji Trophy matches this season?

Yes, Shami has been in good form, having secured back-to-back five-wicket match hauls in his previous appearances. He achieved this against both Kerala and Delhi.

Are Mohammed Shami's domestic performances leading to a recall to the Indian team?

While Shami's consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy are strengthening his case for an India recall, he has not yet been selected. The impact of these outings on the selectors' decision remains to be seen.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Cricket BCCI Ranji Trophy
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