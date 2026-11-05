4 Wickets, 8 Maidens! Mohammed Shami Lights Up Ranji Trophy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami took four wickets for Bengal in Ranji Trophy.

Bengal suffered a 10-wicket defeat despite Shami's efforts.

Shami previously secured back-to-back five-wicket hauls in Ranji.

Mohammed Shami continues to make his presence felt in domestic cricket, delivering another disciplined performance for Bengal in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. The experienced India pacer produced an impressive spell against Maharashtra, adding to a series of strong outings that have kept his comeback hopes in focus. Playing his fourth match of the campaign, Shami was at his best in Bengal's first innings. He sent down 23.5 overs, claimed four wickets and bowled eight maidens.

Shami's Spell Stands Out Despite Bengal Defeat

Bengal's batting struggles proved costly. They were dismissed for 143 in their first innings, before Maharashtra responded with 218 to establish a 75-run advantage.

The situation worsened for Bengal in the second innings, as they managed only 186.

That left Maharashtra needing 112 for victory. Their openers made light work of the chase, putting together an unbeaten opening stand of 114 from 118 balls to seal a comprehensive win.

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Shami's economy rate of 1.60 made him Bengal's most economical bowler, while he also finished as the team's leading wicket-taker in that innings.

However, his efforts could not prevent Bengal from suffering a 10-wicket defeat. Shami went without a wicket in Maharashtra's second innings.

Back-To-Back Five-Wicket Hauls In Previous Matches

Shami's latest performance follows two productive appearances in the competition.

Against Kerala, he picked up three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second to complete a five-wicket match haul.

He had also taken five wickets against Delhi, claiming four in the opening innings and adding another in the second.

The sequence of performances underlines Shami's ability to remain influential in the longer format.

Despite his consistent returns in the Ranji Trophy, he has not yet earned a recall to the Indian team.

At this stage, his domestic performances are strengthening his case, but whether they will be enough to convince the selectors remains to be seen.