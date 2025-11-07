Mohammed Shami’s Coach Expresses Anger Over BCCI Snub: 'They Are Ignoring Him'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMohammed Shami’s Coach Expresses Anger Over BCCI Snub: 'They Are Ignoring Him'

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The exclusion of Mohammed Shami from India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa has sparked a new controversy. Despite his strong performances in Ranji Trophy 2025-26, where he picked up 15 wickets in his first three matches, the veteran pacer was once again overlooked by BCCI selection committee.

Shami’s personal coach, Mohammed Badruddin, has now voiced his frustration over the decision, accusing the selectors of deliberately ignoring the 35-year-old bowler.

'Clearly they are ignoring him'

In a conversation with India Today, Badruddin stated, “It’s clear they are ignoring him (Shami). I can’t think of any other reason. He is not unfit. When a player takes 15 wickets in two matches, how can he be unfit? The selectors are simply ignoring him - only they can explain why.”

Badruddin further claimed that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel had already made up its mind not to include Shami, suggesting the decision was predetermined. He criticized the selection approach, saying Test squads should be picked based on Ranji Trophy performances, not T20 form.

“It seems the decision was made even before the Ranji season. If Test selection is influenced by T20 performances, it’s unfair. Shami has done everything required to earn a spot,” he added.

Previously, Mohammed Shami’s exclusion was attributed to fitness concerns, but his recent Ranji performances - including 7 wickets against Uttarakhand and 8 against Gujarat - indicate that he’s in excellent rhythm.

Despite this, his name was missing not only from the India A squad for the South Africa tour but also from the senior Test team, raising serious questions about the selection process.

Shami's stats for India 

Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s most consistent and impactful fast bowlers across all formats. Since making his international debut in 2013, he has represented India in over 200 matches.

In Tests, Shami has claimed more than 230 wickets, showcasing his ability to extract movement and bounce on any surface.

In One-Day Internationals, he has taken over 180 wickets, often breaking key partnerships with the new ball.

In T20 Internationals, he has picked up around 25 wickets with his sharp pace and yorkers. Known for his accuracy and reverse swing, Shami remains a vital asset in India's pace attack.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Mohammed Shami BCCI IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Test Series India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND Mohammed Badruddin
