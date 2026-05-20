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HomeSportsCricketAlipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan

Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been cleared of all legal charges by the Alipore Court regarding a four-year-old cheque bounce complaint lodged by his estranged wife.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Shami acquitted of cheque bounce case by court.
  • Court clears cricketer after wife's financial dispute claims.
  • Shami found not liable for bounced cheque allegations.
  • Alimony proceedings with wife remain active separately.

Indian international cricketer Mohammed Shami has been entirely acquitted by the Alipore Court in connection with a high-profile cheque bounce case initiated by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. Delivering its definitive verdict on Wednesday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Kolkata cleared the veteran fast bowler of all active operational liabilities stemming from the long-standing domestic dispute.

Legal Representation Confirms Total Exoneration

The localized legal matter reached its formal conclusion following extensive hearings regarding a financial instrument worth 1 lakh rupees, which Jahan claimed had defaulted.

Speaking to IANS, Shami’s advocate, Salim Rahman, said, “Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been acquitted in the four-year-old case which was filed by his wife.”

The technical defense successfully demonstrated that the complex commercial allegations brought forward by the complainant could not be structurally sustained under existing judicial parameters.

The Historical Background Of The Dispute

The origin of the courtroom conflict traces back to 2018, when Jahan publicly asserted that Shami had provided the specific monetary sum to cover essential family maintenance.

She subsequently approached the regional judiciary after the document reportedly failed validation checks at her banking institution, alongside lodging various collateral structural grievances against his immediate relatives.

The premier sports personality, currently representing Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League cycle, consistently maintained his innocence throughout the protracted administrative battle.

Shami Welcomes The Judiciary Outcome

The experienced paceman personally attended the Alipore court complex on Wednesday morning to receive the finalized absolute clearance from the presiding magistrate.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, he said he knew it would go in his favour because he had done nothing wrong.

“I have paid every rupee that I was required to pay. Whether on or off the field, I always strive to handle every situation to the best of my ability,” he said to reporters.

Alimony Proceeding Remains Active Externally

Despite securing this major victory, the premium athlete remains locked in an incredibly dense legal battle over separate, long-term monthly alimony mandates.

Under direct orders from the Calcutta High Court, Shami currently remits 1.5 lakh rupees per month to Jahan alongside 2.5 lakh rupees for their daughter's upbringing.

Jahan has since elevated the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking further financial enhancements on the grounds that the current allocation remains insufficient for household operations.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mohammed Shami been acquitted in the cheque bounce case?

Yes, Mohammed Shami has been entirely acquitted by the Alipore Court in the cheque bounce case initiated by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

What was the amount involved in the cheque bounce case?

The case involved a financial instrument worth 1 lakh rupees which Jahan claimed had defaulted.

When did the cheque bounce case originate?

The courtroom conflict traces back to 2018, when Jahan asserted that Shami had provided the monetary sum for family maintenance.

Does Mohammed Shami still have ongoing legal battles?

Yes, despite this acquittal, Shami remains in a legal battle over long-term monthly alimony mandates.

What is the current alimony amount Mohammed Shami pays?

Mohammed Shami currently remits 1.5 lakh rupees per month to Jahan and 2.5 lakh rupees for their daughter's upbringing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BREAKING NEWS Mohammed Shami Acquitted Hasin Jahan Cheque Bounce Case Alipore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Salim Rahman Advocate Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026
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