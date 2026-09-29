Mohmmad Rizwan's Big Move In Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Seeks Phone Return, Probe Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan again asked NCCIA for phone, inquiry details.

His phone was taken after England Test; high court involved.

Inquiry involves dressing-room leaks and players' financial transactions.

Rizwan seeks clarity amidst ongoing NCCIA and PCB investigations.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has once again approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), seeking the return of his mobile phone and clarity over the inquiry being conducted against him.

Rizwan has asked the agency to specify the matter under investigation and inform him about the next steps, according to a report by Daily Times. His latest communication comes after the Lahore High Court directed him to cooperate with the NCCIA while also instructing the agency not to harass or unnecessarily inconvenience him.

Rizwan Wants His Mobile Phone Returned

Rizwan’s phone was taken into custody on August 31, shortly after Pakistan’s 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s in the second Test.

According to details cited in court proceedings, Rizwan was summoned to a hotel lobby after the Test and questioned. His lawyer said the cricketer handed over his phone after being told that it would be checked and returned within three hours.

The device, however, remained with the agency. Rizwan subsequently challenged the NCCIA proceedings before the Lahore High Court, questioning both the basis of the inquiry and the agency’s jurisdiction.

The High Court dismissed his petition in September and directed him to respond to the agency’s notices. A later written order also required Rizwan to cooperate with the investigation while directing the NCCIA to proceed according to law and avoid harassment or unnecessary inconvenience.

Rizwan Seeks Clarity On Nature Of Inquiry

In his latest letter, Rizwan has asked the NCCIA to identify the specific incident or matter forming the basis of its investigation.

He has also sought information about when he is required to appear before the agency again. Rizwan’s position, as reported, is that surrendering his phone and appearing before the agency already amounted to cooperation with the inquiry.

The NCCIA’s investigation reportedly involves issues surrounding alleged dressing-room information leaks from Pakistan’s England Test series. The agency has also questioned Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq in Lahore.

Financial Transactions Also Under Scrutiny

Reports from Pakistan have also linked the wider inquiry to financial transactions and other digital information involving the players.

The NCCIA has reportedly examined phone data, contacts and financial dealings as part of its investigation. However, no final findings establishing wrongdoing by Rizwan have been announced by the agency in the reporting reviewed for this story.

Rizwan and Imam were among seven Pakistan players sent home after the first two Tests of the England series. The Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently launched an internal disciplinary inquiry, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding the team's tour.

The NCCIA investigation and PCB proceedings remain ongoing, with Rizwan now seeking greater clarity over the case as well as the return of his mobile phone.