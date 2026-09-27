Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Rizwan Fails To Co-operate As Imam's Phone Is Examined

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCCIA completed forensic examination of Imam-ul-Haq's mobile phone.

Mohammad Rizwan has not complied with phone examination request yet.

Inquiry examines alleged dressing-room information leaks and financial matters.

NCCIA will contact Rizwan again, considering further legal steps.

Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have taken different paths in the ongoing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry, according to reports from Pakistan.

According to a Cricket Addictor report, While Imam-ul-Haq has cooperated with the agency and his mobile phone has undergone forensic examination, Rizwan has yet to comply with the latest request for the examination, sources cited in a report said on Sunday.

The NCCIA's inquiry is examining issues linked to Pakistan's Test tour of England, including alleged dressing-room information leaks and financial matters. Earlier reports said investigators were also analysing data recovered from the players' mobile phones.

Imam's Phone Undergoes Forensic Examination

According to the latest report, the NCCIA has completed the forensic examination of Imam-ul-Haq's mobile phone. Investigators are continuing to analyse information obtained during the process.

The inquiry has involved the examination of messages, contacts and other digital information from the players' phones. Reports have also said that financial transactions connected to the relevant period are being reviewed.

Imam and Rizwan had previously appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore after being summoned by the agency. Both were questioned in connection with the investigation and had sought additional time to respond to the notices.

WATCH POST

🚨NCCIA INVESTIGATION UPDATE.🚨(Qaddir Khawaja)



- Imam-ul-Haq’s mobile forensic examination has started.



- Imam is reportedly fully cooperating.



- NCCIA sources allege Mohammad Rizwan is not cooperating.



- Sources claim Rizwan has cited different reasons for his… pic.twitter.com/VNQ7wGMxxC — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 27, 2026

Rizwan Asked To Cooperate With Probe

Rizwan's case has taken a different route. According to the latest report, the NCCIA has contacted him multiple times for the forensic examination of his phone, but he has not yet complied.

The Lahore High Court had earlier directed Rizwan to cooperate with the NCCIA inquiry while also instructing the agency to conduct the process according to law and not subject him to harassment or unnecessary inconvenience. The court also noted that a call-up notice itself does not amount to an accusation of wrongdoing.

The NCCIA is expected to contact Rizwan again. According to the latest report, the agency could issue another written notice if he does not cooperate. It has also offered to send its investigation team to him if appearing at its office is difficult.

Rizwan had earlier questioned the reasons behind the inquiry and the continued retention of his mobile phone. He also approached the Lahore High Court regarding the NCCIA proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and reports have not established any final finding of wrongdoing against either cricketer. The NCCIA's examination is still underway, with the agency expected to proceed with further analysis before reaching any conclusion.