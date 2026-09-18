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English NewsSportsCricketMohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over ‘Jummah Prayers’

Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over ‘Jummah Prayers’

A report has linked Mohammad Rizwan’s reported discipline issue to Friday prayers during Pakistan’s England tour.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unverified claims link Rizwan's discipline issue to attending Friday prayers.
  • He allegedly defied team instructions by leaving hotel for prayers.
  • Rizwan also faces a separate NCCIA probe for betting allegations.
  • No official confirmation establishes reasons for Rizwan's disciplinary issues.

A fresh claim circulating on social media has brought Mohammad Rizwan’s alleged Friday prayer visit into the discussion surrounding his reported disciplinary issue during Pakistan’s England tour. The claim says Rizwan left the team hotel to attend Jummah prayers before the second Test at Lord’s, but there is no official confirmation linking the alleged incident to any disciplinary action.

‘Friday Prayers’ Claim Circulates Online

According to the unverified claim, Pakistan’s team management had instructed players not to leave the hotel before the second Test.

It alleges that Rizwan left the hotel to attend Friday prayers despite those instructions. The claim further says that Rizwan told the management he normally offered his other prayers in his room and had only left the hotel for Jummah.

WATCH POST

The account also questions why Rizwan’s decision to attend Friday prayers would have been treated as a discipline issue, while pointing to Muslim cricketers who have been allowed to pray while playing for England.

However, the claim has not been independently verified, and there is no official statement establishing that Rizwan’s reported disciplinary issue was related to Friday prayers.

Rizwan Also Facing NCCIA Probe

Separately, Rizwan has been questioned by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over allegations concerning online betting and gambling.

Rizwan challenged the NCCIA proceedings before the Lahore High Court, questioning the basis of the inquiry and seeking details of the allegations against him. The court dismissed his petition.

The NCCIA investigation is a separate matter from the claims surrounding Rizwan’s reported discipline during the England tour. There is currently no confirmed evidence establishing a connection between the two issues.

What Is Actually Known About The Discipline Row?

Pakistan’s England tour was followed by questions over team discipline and internal issues, with Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq among those questioned during the subsequent developments.

However, the exact circumstances behind Rizwan’s reported disciplinary issue have not been officially established in the material available.

The Friday prayers angle remains an unverified claim circulating online, and should not be presented as the confirmed reason for any disciplinary action involving the Pakistan cricketer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent social media claim about Mohammad Rizwan?

The claim suggests Rizwan left the team hotel for Friday prayers before a Test in England, against team instructions. This alleged incident is linked to his reported disciplinary issue.

Has the Friday prayers claim been officially confirmed as the reason for Rizwan's disciplinary issue?

No, the claim is unverified and there is no official statement linking Rizwan's alleged Friday prayer visit to any disciplinary action during the England tour.

What other legal issue is Mohammad Rizwan currently facing?

Rizwan faces questioning by Pakistan's NCCIA over alleged online betting and gambling. He challenged the proceedings in court, but his petition was dismissed.

Are the NCCIA investigation and the England tour disciplinary issue connected?

No, the article states that the NCCIA investigation is a separate matter. There is no confirmed evidence establishing a connection between the two issues.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan Cricket Pakistan Cricket NCCIA Jummah
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