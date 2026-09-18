Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over ‘Jummah Prayers’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unverified claims link Rizwan's discipline issue to attending Friday prayers.

He allegedly defied team instructions by leaving hotel for prayers.

Rizwan also faces a separate NCCIA probe for betting allegations.

No official confirmation establishes reasons for Rizwan's disciplinary issues.

A fresh claim circulating on social media has brought Mohammad Rizwan’s alleged Friday prayer visit into the discussion surrounding his reported disciplinary issue during Pakistan’s England tour. The claim says Rizwan left the team hotel to attend Jummah prayers before the second Test at Lord’s, but there is no official confirmation linking the alleged incident to any disciplinary action.

‘Friday Prayers’ Claim Circulates Online

According to the unverified claim, Pakistan’s team management had instructed players not to leave the hotel before the second Test.

It alleges that Rizwan left the hotel to attend Friday prayers despite those instructions. The claim further says that Rizwan told the management he normally offered his other prayers in his room and had only left the hotel for Jummah.

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"Rizwan's only 'breach' was offering Jummah prayers. Before the 2nd Test, management said no one leaves the hotel. Rizwan went for Friday prayers and told them - I pray rest of the prayers in my room, I only… — Fakhar (@fkrharral) September 17, 2026

The account also questions why Rizwan’s decision to attend Friday prayers would have been treated as a discipline issue, while pointing to Muslim cricketers who have been allowed to pray while playing for England.

However, the claim has not been independently verified, and there is no official statement establishing that Rizwan’s reported disciplinary issue was related to Friday prayers.

Rizwan Also Facing NCCIA Probe

Separately, Rizwan has been questioned by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over allegations concerning online betting and gambling.

Rizwan challenged the NCCIA proceedings before the Lahore High Court, questioning the basis of the inquiry and seeking details of the allegations against him. The court dismissed his petition.

The NCCIA investigation is a separate matter from the claims surrounding Rizwan’s reported discipline during the England tour. There is currently no confirmed evidence establishing a connection between the two issues.

What Is Actually Known About The Discipline Row?

Pakistan’s England tour was followed by questions over team discipline and internal issues, with Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq among those questioned during the subsequent developments.

However, the exact circumstances behind Rizwan’s reported disciplinary issue have not been officially established in the material available.

The Friday prayers angle remains an unverified claim circulating online, and should not be presented as the confirmed reason for any disciplinary action involving the Pakistan cricketer.