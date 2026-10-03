Pakistan Star Mohammad Rizwan Appears Before Cyber Crime Agency In Dressing Room Leaks Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan appeared before National Cyber Crime Agency.

Inquiry involves phone seized during England Test tour.

Allegations concern online betting and dressing room leaks.

Forensic analysis expected; Rizwan hasn't publicly commented.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Friday as part of an ongoing inquiry involving his mobile phone, which was seized during the team’s Test tour of England.

Rizwan’s appearance came after the agency issued him a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, asking him to cooperate with the investigation. A four-member NCCIA team, comprising a deputy director and three inspectors, is expected to question the Pakistan cricketer.

The development follows the seizure of Rizwan’s mobile phone in England on August 31. The device is now expected to undergo forensic analysis as authorities examine matters linked to the ongoing inquiry.

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Rizwan Appears Before NCCIA Team

Rizwan was among the Pakistan players sent home during the three-match Test series against England, which Pakistan eventually lost 3-0.

An inquiry was subsequently initiated into allegations concerning online betting and gambling, as well as claims that information discussed inside the Pakistan dressing room may have been leaked.

Rizwan has not commented publicly on the allegations. Speaking to reporters after appearing before the NCCIA, he declined to discuss the inquiry and directed questions towards the agency instead.

The Pakistan batter had previously sought written details regarding the investigation and also requested the return of his mobile phone.

What Rizwan Said About His Phone

Rizwan said the device was taken from him on August 31 during Pakistan’s tour of England. He also stated that he had provided officials with the phone’s password.

According to Rizwan, the device was examined in his presence after it was taken by the authorities. The latest appearance before the NCCIA is expected to form part of the agency’s further examination of the phone.

The inquiry reportedly relates to allegations of online betting, gambling and the possible leaking of sensitive team information from the dressing room. The claims remain part of an ongoing investigation, and the appearance before the agency does not by itself establish any wrongdoing by Rizwan.

Pakistan’s Test tour of England ended with a 3-0 series defeat, after which several developments involving the team and its players came under scrutiny.

Rizwan’s latest appearance before the NCCIA is therefore another step in the investigation, with the forensic examination of his mobile phone expected to provide authorities with information relevant to the matters under review.