Rizwan Knocks On Jay Shah-Led ICC’s Door After Lahore HC Setback Over Betting, Gambling Links

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan sought ICC clarity on anti-corruption inquiry.

This followed High Court declining to halt betting probe.

Rizwan seeks procedure clarity regarding alleged betting links.

NCCIA continues probing alleged betting, information leaks.

Mohammad Rizwan has approached the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarity over the procedure followed in the NCCIA inquiry into alleged links with online betting and gambling websites. The development comes after the Lahore High Court declined to entertain his challenge against the agency’s proceedings, leaving the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to respond to the investigation.

Rizwan Seeks Clarity From Jay Shah-Led ICC

Rizwan’s latest move comes after the Lahore High Court refused to intervene in his challenge against the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling.

The Pakistan batter has approached the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit to understand how such allegations should be handled when a player faces suspected corruption-related concerns outside cricket’s governing structures.

ICC chairman Jay Shah heads the global governing body, but Rizwan’s request is directed towards the Anti-Corruption Unit and its procedures rather than Shah personally in this matter.

Reports said Rizwan wanted to know whether the prescribed anti-corruption process was followed after allegations emerged concerning possible links with illegal betting and gambling websites during Pakistan’s recent England tour.

The ICC’s anti-corruption framework provides for its Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate suspected corruption involving players, while working alongside the relevant member board under applicable procedures.

Rizwan has represented Pakistan for more than a decade and has played around 250 international matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is for the national team.

Reports indicate this is the first time Rizwan has faced allegations of this nature during his international career, although no wrongdoing has been established against him in this investigation.

Why Is Mohammad Rizwan Facing The NCCIA Probe?

The controversy emerged during Pakistan’s England tour, where Rizwan was among seven players released from the Test squad after the opening two matches of the series.

Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening matches, increasing pressure on the touring side before the Pakistan Cricket Board made changes to the squad and team management.

Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among those removed from the Test squad during the England tour.

The PCB subsequently confirmed an internal disciplinary inquiry after media reports raised questions over discipline and conduct within the Pakistan team during the difficult England campaign.

Imam-ul-Haq was also questioned by the NCCIA, while reports said investigators examined matters involving alleged dressing-room information leaks alongside the wider inquiry into Pakistan’s players.

The NCCIA investigation has included questions concerning online betting and gambling, while separate reports have linked the inquiry to alleged information leaks from Pakistan’s dressing room.

Rizwan previously challenged the agency’s proceedings before the Lahore High Court, questioning its jurisdiction and seeking greater clarity about the allegations and reasons behind the investigation.

His lawyer argued that the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit would be the appropriate cricketing authority for corruption-related allegations, but the court declined to intervene at this stage.

The Lahore High Court directed Rizwan to respond to the NCCIA notice instead, declining to halt the agency’s proceedings through his petition at this stage.

Rizwan’s ICC Move After Lahore HC Setback

Rizwan has now turned to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarification about procedures followed when a player faces suspected corruption-related allegations from authorities.

His response also seeks details of the allegations against him, with reports indicating that he questioned investigators after saying the specific alleged incident had not been clearly explained.

Rizwan has maintained that he is willing to cooperate with the investigation once the allegations and basis of the inquiry are communicated clearly to him.

The latest development does not establish any offence by Rizwan, and the NCCIA investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue examining the allegations and available information.

The PCB is also awaiting the investigation’s outcome before deciding whether any disciplinary action should be considered against the experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter.

With Rizwan now seeking clarity from the ICC, the case has moved beyond the domestic investigation and into questions surrounding cricket’s established anti-corruption procedures.