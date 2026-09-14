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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Mohammad Rizwan Finally Breaks Silence After England Rout

Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Mohammad Rizwan Finally Breaks Silence After England Rout

Mohammad Rizwan said he is cooperating with the NCCIA investigation into alleged dressing-room leaks and is waiting for the inquiry to conclude.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Rizwan cooperating in dressing-room leaks investigation.
  • Cyber agency questioned Rizwan, Imam, reviewed their data.
  • Players returned early after poor England series performance.
  • PCB questioned selections; team suffered England whitewash.

Mohammad Rizwan has addressed the ongoing investigation into allegations involving Pakistan’s dressing-room information, saying he is cooperating with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and waiting for the inquiry to conclude. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by the agency after being sent home from England along with five other players following the second Test at Lord’s.

Speaking to Samaa.TV, Rizwan said he could provide a detailed response once the investigation is complete.

“I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I am waiting for the investigation to be completed,” Rizwan said.

Rizwan And Imam Questioned Over Alleged Leaks

According to reports, the NCCIA is examining allegations that information from Pakistan’s dressing room may have been leaked. The inquiry also reportedly covers issues linked to the team’s recent tour of England.

The agency has been reviewing the mobile phone data of both Rizwan and Imam. The two players had earlier appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore, where they were questioned for several hours.

A Geo News report also claimed that investigators were examining their financial transactions as part of the probe. No wrongdoing has been established against either player.

Rizwan Sent Home After Poor England Series

Rizwan was among seven players ordered to return to Pakistan after the team’s defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. His performance during the opening two matches had been underwhelming, with the right-hander scoring 61 runs across four innings.

His form had also been questioned during Pakistan’s preceding tour of the West Indies. Rizwan managed only 41 runs in two Tests, with a highest score of 18.

The PCB later issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, asking why Rizwan and Imam had been picked for the Test squads for the West Indies and England tours.

Mohsin Naqvi Defends Seven-Player Change Decision

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier said the decision to make changes to the squad was based on factors beyond performance.

“We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance, and we will get to the bottom of it,” Naqvi said.

Before the two tours, Rizwan had been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers. He had also been the team’s highest run-getter since January 2024.

Pakistan Suffer 3-0 England Whitewash

The investigation emerged during a difficult period for Pakistan cricket. The team lost all three Tests against England and suffered a 0-3 series whitewash.

Pakistan were beaten by an innings and 103 runs in the opening Test at Headingley. They then lost the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs before going down by eight wickets in the final match at Edgbaston.

The results left the Babar Azam-led side at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mohammad Rizwan being investigated?

Mohammad Rizwan is under investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for alleged leaks of Pakistan's dressing-room information. The inquiry also covers issues from the team's recent tour of England.

Who else is being investigated alongside Mohammad Rizwan?

Imam-ul-Haq is also being investigated by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). Both players were questioned by the agency regarding alleged dressing-room leaks.

How is Mohammad Rizwan responding to the investigation?

Rizwan stated he is fully cooperating with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). He is awaiting the investigation's completion to provide a detailed response.

What actions has the NCCIA taken in the investigation?

The NCCIA has questioned both Rizwan and Imam, and is reviewing their mobile phone data. Reports also indicate they are examining their financial transactions as part of the probe.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Imam Ul Haq Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Cricket Imam-ul-Haq Mohsin Naqvi Pakistan Test Team NCCIA
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