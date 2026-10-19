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English NewsSportsCricket'No Accountability': India World Cup Finalist Questions BCCI Over Mohammed Shami’s Continued Snub

'No Accountability': India World Cup Finalist Questions BCCI Over Mohammed Shami’s Continued Snub

Mohammad Kaif has questioned the selectors’ silence over Mohammed Shami’s continued absence from India’s plans, demanding transparency.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Kaif questions selectors over Shami's team exclusion.
  • Kaif cited Shami's 24 World Cup wickets and impact.
  • Domestic form and lack of explanation fuel selection debate.

Mohammed Shami’s prolonged absence from the Indian team has once again come under scrutiny, with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif demanding answers from the selection committee. Following the announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, Kaif questioned why no public explanation had been offered regarding the experienced fast bowler’s exclusion. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Kaif recalled Shami’s impact during India’s campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, arguing that his performances were instrumental in helping the team reach the final.

Kaif Reminds Selectors Of Shami’s World Cup Impact

Shami was India’s leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, collecting 24 wickets in just seven appearances.

Kaif highlighted how the pacer stepped up after Hardik Pandya suffered an injury, allowing India to maintain their bowling balance without feeling the absence of an additional bowling option.

"No questions are asked, no BCCI selector explains the decisions, there’s no accountability. You’ve to keep transparency. This is about Mohammed Shami, the player of the 2023 world cup."

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"If he wasn’t there, India would not have reached the final. When Hardik Pandya got injured, Shami came in and didn’t make you feel the absence of a sixth bowler."

Kaif further credited Shami’s contribution to India’s campaign, pointing out that Rohit Sharma’s side reached the final while relying on five primary bowlers.

"If Shami wasn’t there, India would’ve been searching for a sixth bowling option. Rohit Sharma took India to the final with five bowlers because Shami was the backup," 

Domestic Wickets Add To Questions Over Shami’s Absence

The former India batsman also referred to Shami’s domestic performances, suggesting that the fast bowler has continued to produce results while waiting for another international opportunity.

"Shami took 22-23 wickets in Indian conditions. So, I feel there has to be some transparency why the decision has been taken. He’s doing everything, playing first-class cricket, Ranji Trophy, taking wickets,"

Shami last played for India during the Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025.

With the pacer continuing to feature in domestic cricket, Kaif’s comments have renewed the debate over the selectors’ decision and the need to communicate selection choices more clearly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mohammed Shami's absence from the Indian team being questioned?

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has demanded an explanation from selectors for Shami's exclusion from the New Zealand series squad. He highlighted Shami's crucial role in the 2023 World Cup.

What was Mohammed Shami's performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

Shami was India's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with 24 wickets in seven appearances. His contributions were vital in India reaching the final.

How did Mohammed Shami contribute to the team after Hardik Pandya's injury?

Shami stepped up significantly after Hardik Pandya's injury. His performance maintained India's bowling balance, ensuring the team didn't miss an additional bowling option.

Has Mohammed Shami been playing domestic cricket recently?

Yes, Kaif highlighted Shami's strong domestic performances, taking 22-23 wickets in Indian conditions. He has been actively playing first-class and Ranji Trophy matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Mohammed Shami Mohammad Kaif ICC World Cup BCCI
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