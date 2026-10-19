Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Kaif questions selectors over Shami's team exclusion.

Kaif cited Shami's 24 World Cup wickets and impact.

Domestic form and lack of explanation fuel selection debate.

Mohammed Shami’s prolonged absence from the Indian team has once again come under scrutiny, with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif demanding answers from the selection committee. Following the announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, Kaif questioned why no public explanation had been offered regarding the experienced fast bowler’s exclusion. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Kaif recalled Shami’s impact during India’s campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, arguing that his performances were instrumental in helping the team reach the final.

Kaif Reminds Selectors Of Shami’s World Cup Impact

Shami was India’s leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, collecting 24 wickets in just seven appearances.

Kaif highlighted how the pacer stepped up after Hardik Pandya suffered an injury, allowing India to maintain their bowling balance without feeling the absence of an additional bowling option.

"No questions are asked, no BCCI selector explains the decisions, there’s no accountability. You’ve to keep transparency. This is about Mohammed Shami, the player of the 2023 world cup."

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"If he wasn’t there, India would not have reached the final. When Hardik Pandya got injured, Shami came in and didn’t make you feel the absence of a sixth bowler."

Kaif further credited Shami’s contribution to India’s campaign, pointing out that Rohit Sharma’s side reached the final while relying on five primary bowlers.

"If Shami wasn’t there, India would’ve been searching for a sixth bowling option. Rohit Sharma took India to the final with five bowlers because Shami was the backup,"

Domestic Wickets Add To Questions Over Shami’s Absence

The former India batsman also referred to Shami’s domestic performances, suggesting that the fast bowler has continued to produce results while waiting for another international opportunity.

"Shami took 22-23 wickets in Indian conditions. So, I feel there has to be some transparency why the decision has been taken. He’s doing everything, playing first-class cricket, Ranji Trophy, taking wickets,"

Shami last played for India during the Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025.

With the pacer continuing to feature in domestic cricket, Kaif’s comments have renewed the debate over the selectors’ decision and the need to communicate selection choices more clearly.