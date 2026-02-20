Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why

Watch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why

"International cricket will expose you." After labeling Abhishek Sharma a slogger, Mohammad Amir has now predicted a shock Super 8 exit for India. Here’s why he thinks the batting will fail.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The verbal volleys ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage have intensified as former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir delivered a series of blunt critiques aimed at the Indian camp. After previously labeling opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger" with no technical depth, Amir has doubled down by predicting that the defending champions will fail to qualify for the semi-finals entirely

Watch Post

Why Amir Thinks India Won't Qualify For Semis

Despite India entering the Super 8s with an unbeaten record, Amir believes the "pressure cooker" environment of the next round will expose a fragile batting order. Speaking on the popular show 'Haarna Mana Hai', the left-arm pacer shocked viewers by omitting India from his top two spots in Group 1.

"If you see their matches, except for the Pakistan fixture, their batting is collapsing," Amir remarked on Geo News. He argued that while India navigated the group stages, their top order looked vulnerable under testing conditions. "The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team," he added, specifically citing the balanced attacks of the Proteas and the explosive advantage of the Windies as the decisive factors that will push India out of the top four.

"International Cricket Will Expose You"

Amir's skepticism toward India’s batting began much earlier in the tournament when he launched a technical assault on young batter Abhishek Sharma. The 24-year-old, who has struggled significantly with three consecutive ducks in the tournament, was described by Amir as a one-dimensional player who lacks the patience required for the biggest stage.

"By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it's fine; otherwise, his chances of failure are high," Amir told the 'Haarna Mana Hai' panel. He further explained that bowlers like Aryan Dutt and Salman Agha have already identified Abhishek’s weakness against the moving ball and deliveries on the third-stump line. "At the bigger stages, or in ODIs, you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket. International cricket will expose you," Amir warned.

India’s Super 8 Reality Check

While Indian fans and former players like Harbhajan Singh have jumped to Abhishek’s defense, calling him a "proper batter" who simply plays a high-risk game, the data provides a sobering view of India's current form. The top order has indeed appeared shaky, relying heavily on the middle-order stability provided by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to navigate collapses.

India will have the immediate opportunity to prove Amir wrong as they begin their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad. This will be followed by a clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26, before a final high-stakes showdown against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on March 1.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mohammad Amir's prediction for India's T20 World Cup 2026 performance?

Mohammad Amir predicts that India will not qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. He believes their batting order is fragile under pressure.

Why does Mohammad Amir believe India's batting order is vulnerable?

Amir stated that except for the Pakistan match, India's batting has been collapsing. He feels the top order looks shaky under challenging conditions, especially against strong bowling attacks.

What were Mohammad Amir's specific criticisms of Abhishek Sharma?

Amir described Abhishek Sharma as a 'slogger' who plays a one-dimensional game. He believes Sharma struggles with the moving ball and the third-stump line, and cannot slog every delivery in pressure situations.

Which teams does Mohammad Amir see as threats to India's progression?

Amir specifically mentioned South Africa and the West Indies as teams capable of beating anyone. He cited South Africa's balanced attack and the West Indies' explosive advantage as key factors.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir Abhishek Sharma IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Finals T20 WC 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why
Watch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why
Cricket
Watch | 'Beta Perform Karo': Shahid Afridi Delivers Reality Check To Shadab Khan
Watch | 'Beta Perform Karo': Shahid Afridi Delivers Reality Check To Shadab Khan
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stops Eating Mutton And Chicken - Surprising Reason Revealed
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stops Eating Mutton And Chicken - Surprising Reason Revealed
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: India's Record vs South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: India's Record vs South Africa, West Indies & Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget