Will Mohammad Amir Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Pacer's Big Move Could Change Everything

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Amir targets potential IPL 2027 entry.

His British citizenship enables participation as an overseas player.

Rare for Pakistan players, none played since 2008.

Eligibility depends on formal registration and IPL rules.

Mohammad Amir could be heading towards a potentially historic opportunity in his cricket career, with reports suggesting that the former Pakistan fast bowler is considering entering the IPL 2027 auction.

The left-arm pacer has not represented Pakistan since his international retirement, but a change in his citizenship status could give him a route into the world's biggest T20 league. Amir is now a British citizen and has already featured in several domestic competitions in England as a local player.

If he registers for the auction and meets the league's eligibility requirements, Amir could become one of the rare former Pakistan internationals to feature in the IPL. The tournament has not included Pakistan players since its inaugural season in 2008, making the possibility particularly interesting.

Why Mohammad Amir Could Be Eligible For IPL 2027 Auction

Amir's British citizenship is central to the reported development. According to Cricbuzz, the fast bowler has registered for the upcoming APL Draft as a UK player. He has also featured in the T20 Blast and The Hundred under the local-player category.

This change in status could help him enter the IPL player pool as a British cricketer rather than as a Pakistan national. However, citizenship alone does not confirm his participation. His registration, eligibility and any required clearances would still need to be addressed under the IPL's applicable rules.

There is a precedent for such a move. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood acquired a British passport before representing Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. His participation showed that a player with a Pakistan international background could feature in the competition after changing his nationality status.

Mohammad Amir's PSL Return Could Also Be As An Overseas Player

Amir has also spoken about the possibility of returning to the Pakistan Super League. He has indicated that if he plays in the PSL next year, he would do so as an overseas player rather than under the local Pakistani category.

That position is consistent with the change in his citizenship status and could affect how he is classified across franchise competitions.

For now, Amir's potential IPL entry remains a development to watch rather than a confirmed move. His decision to register for the 2027 auction, if he follows through, could put the former Pakistan pacer in contention for an opportunity that has remained out of reach for Pakistan players for nearly two decades.