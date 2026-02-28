Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has once again ignited a social media firestorm with his provocative assessment of India’s chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking on the Pakistani talk show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Amir doubled down on his claim that the defending champions will fail to reach the semi-finals, regardless of whether Pakistan qualifies. His remarks come just as the tournament enters its most critical phase, with India preparing for a must-win encounter against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

"Astrologer" Amir Sticks to His Guns

During his latest television appearance, Amir was questioned about his earlier predictions, which had already drawn heavy criticism from Indian fans. The left-arm pacer remained unfazed, even as the show's host jokingly referred to him as an "astrologer" following India's loss to South Africa.

"Pakistan will qualify. Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (Look, whether Pakistan makes it or not, India definitely won't)," Amir stated, leaving even the show’s anchor visibly puzzled by his firm stance.

Amir argued that his assessment is based on India's batting performance, which he believes has appeared fragile under pressure. He maintained that South Africa and the West Indies are playing "complete cricket" and are better equipped to advance from Group 1.

The "Slogger" Remark

The controversy began earlier in the tournament when Amir labeled India opener Abhishek Sharma as a "slogger" who lacked a "second gear" or defensive technique to handle top-tier international bowling. While Abhishek initially struggled with three consecutive ducks, he answered his critics with a blazing 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in to defend the youngster, dismissing Amir's "slogger" tag as a misunderstanding of intent.

Ashwin hit back, saying, "You can say anything about his game, but he is not a slogger. He has one of the most enviable bat swings in the game today... people can mistake him for being a slogger because he shows intent on every ball".

Semi-Final Scenarios

Despite Amir's predictions, India remains very much in the hunt. As of February 28, the semi-final picture is as follows:

Group 1: South Africa has already qualified. The final spot will be decided by the India vs West Indies match on March 1.

Group 2: England has secured their berth. The second spot rests on Pakistan’s ability to secure a massive win over Sri Lanka today to leapfrog New Zealand on NRR.