Mohammad Amir predicts that India will not reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026, regardless of whether Pakistan qualifies.
Mohammad Amir Drops Another Foolish Remark Ahead Of PAK vs SL Super 8 Match
Mohammad Amir sparks controversy on 'Haarna Mana Hai,' claiming India will be eliminated from the T20 World Cup Super 8s.
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has once again ignited a social media firestorm with his provocative assessment of India’s chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking on the Pakistani talk show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Amir doubled down on his claim that the defending champions will fail to reach the semi-finals, regardless of whether Pakistan qualifies. His remarks come just as the tournament enters its most critical phase, with India preparing for a must-win encounter against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.
"Astrologer" Amir Sticks to His Guns
During his latest television appearance, Amir was questioned about his earlier predictions, which had already drawn heavy criticism from Indian fans. The left-arm pacer remained unfazed, even as the show's host jokingly referred to him as an "astrologer" following India's loss to South Africa.
"Pakistan will qualify. Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (Look, whether Pakistan makes it or not, India definitely won't)," Amir stated, leaving even the show’s anchor visibly puzzled by his firm stance.
Amir argued that his assessment is based on India's batting performance, which he believes has appeared fragile under pressure. He maintained that South Africa and the West Indies are playing "complete cricket" and are better equipped to advance from Group 1.
The "Slogger" Remark
The controversy began earlier in the tournament when Amir labeled India opener Abhishek Sharma as a "slogger" who lacked a "second gear" or defensive technique to handle top-tier international bowling. While Abhishek initially struggled with three consecutive ducks, he answered his critics with a blazing 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe on Thursday.
Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in to defend the youngster, dismissing Amir's "slogger" tag as a misunderstanding of intent.
Ashwin hit back, saying, "You can say anything about his game, but he is not a slogger. He has one of the most enviable bat swings in the game today... people can mistake him for being a slogger because he shows intent on every ball".
Semi-Final Scenarios
Despite Amir's predictions, India remains very much in the hunt. As of February 28, the semi-final picture is as follows:
Group 1: South Africa has already qualified. The final spot will be decided by the India vs West Indies match on March 1.
Group 2: England has secured their berth. The second spot rests on Pakistan’s ability to secure a massive win over Sri Lanka today to leapfrog New Zealand on NRR.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mohammad Amir's prediction for India's T20 World Cup 2026 chances?
Why does Mohammad Amir believe India will struggle in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Amir bases his assessment on India's batting performance, which he finds fragile under pressure. He believes South Africa and the West Indies are playing better cricket.
What was Mohammad Amir's controversial remark about Abhishek Sharma?
Amir labeled Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger' who lacked defensive technique. However, Sharma has since responded with strong performances.
How did Ravichandran Ashwin respond to Mohammad Amir's comments about Abhishek Sharma?
Ashwin defended Sharma, stating he is not a slogger but has an enviable bat swing with clear intent on every ball.