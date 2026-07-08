Moeen Ali Drops Shocking Verdict On IPL, India After Collapse: 'Lost The Art Of Batting'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moeen Ali links IPL Impact Player to India's batting struggles.

Rule fosters habits detrimental to international high-pressure scenarios.

Impact Player removes tactical team selection and partnership building.

Adil Rashid agrees, hindering young players' pressure-handling development.

England vs India: Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes the Indian Premier League's Impact Player rule is actively harming the development of Indian batsmen. Speaking after India collapsed to a record low of 76 runs at Trent Bridge, Moeen argued that domestic regulations shield players from high-pressure match scenarios. The tactical insight offers a clear structural explanation for the national team's recent struggles against overseas seam movement.

India suffered an embarrassing 125-run defeat against England in Nottingham, folding inside twelve overs while chasing a target of 202. The result marks their largest ever Twenty20 International defeat by runs.

Appearing on the "Beard Before Wicket" podcast, Moeen stated that IPL luxuries leave batsmen ill-equipped to build long partnerships when early wickets fall on helpful surfaces.

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“The impact player makes a big difference in the IPL. I think they have lost the art of batting in T20 cricket. Whether you are three down, four down, or five down in the power play," Moeen explained during the podcast discussion.

"Dube coming in at number eight and sending Rana ahead of him, I know it's because he is a right-hander, but you are picking a team full of left-handers; you can't just do that,” the former Chennai Super Kings player added.

Increased Batting Option Removes Risk Elements

Moeen noted that the constant presence of a structural safety net alters the fundamental approach to white-ball cricket, creating habits that fail at international level.

“I will always come back to the impact player in the IPL. I think it is taking away the art of batting in conditions and situations more than anything," Moeen commented regarding development concerns.

"You can't just come out and keep slogging from ball one. You have to pick the team well. With an impact player, you don't have to pick the team well and can just put in a batter or bowler. But there's no like after picking a side to these conditions,” he noted.

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Younger Players Starved Of Pressure Situations

England spin bowler Adil Rashid echoed these concerns during the same podcast episode, explaining that substituting struggling players prevents them from mastering situational crises.

Rashid argued that the constant deployment of substitutes stops emerging prospects from navigating difficult bowling spells independently before entering international cricket.

“Certain players, if they don't know how to pull the pressure and overcome that, they just replace with the impact player, and then they will never know how to overcome that pressure when they go to a higher level, when they play internationally," Rashid stated.

"When they are in that situation, they don't know what to do. Not what to do, but they don't have the experience to do it,” the leg-spinner concluded.