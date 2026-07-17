PCB's Reported NOC Policy Creates Fresh Trouble For Pakistani Cricketers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Cricket Board implemented $25,000 NOC fee.

The fee impacted MLC; only Haris Rauf played.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the new policy.

Shaheen Afridi still received Lanka Premier League NOC.

MLC 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly introduced a new policy requiring overseas franchise leagues to pay a $25,000 No Objection Certificate (NOC) fee for every Pakistan player they sign. According to multiple reports, the move has affected recruitment plans in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season in the United States, with several franchises choosing not to pursue Pakistan players because of the additional cost.

Haris Rauf Only Pakistan Player In MLC

The reported policy has left Haris Rauf as the only Pakistan cricketer featuring in this year's Major League Cricket. His franchise, San Francisco Unicorns, is understood to have paid the required NOC fee to secure his availability.

Reports claim several other MLC teams dropped plans to sign Pakistan players after learning about the additional charge, citing its impact on their budgets.

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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Defends Policy

According to reports, some franchise owners have expressed concerns over the timing of the fee, claiming they were informed only shortly before the tournament began.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, however, has reportedly defended the decision, saying the board has the right to charge for issuing NOCs to players participating in overseas leagues.

The PCB has not issued an official public statement explaining the policy or its implementation.

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Shaheen Afridi Cleared For Lanka Premier League

While several players reportedly missed out on MLC opportunities, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been granted an NOC to play in the Lanka Premier League after not being included in Pakistan's Test squad for the tour of England.

Under the PCB's central contract rules, players are generally allowed to participate in up to two overseas franchise leagues each year. However, reports suggest there is uncertainty over how those guidelines are being applied, particularly for T20 competitions.

The reported NOC fee has sparked debate among franchise owners and could influence how overseas teams approach the signing of Pakistan players in future leagues.