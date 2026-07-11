WATCH: Kieron Pollard Injures Himself While Celebrating A Wicket In MLC 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kieron Pollard overcame shoulder injury, guided MI New York to victory.

Pollard injured celebrating wicket, returned to secure match-winning dismissal.

Victory kept playoff hopes alive; captain lauded Pollard's tactical experience.

MLC 2026: MI New York all-rounder Kieron Pollard overcame an immediate shoulder injury scare to guide his franchise to a narrow seventeen-run victory over Seattle Orcas on Saturday. The veteran cricketer sustained the physical discomfort while celebrating a crucial middle-over dismissal at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The tactical triumph keeps the defending champions in contention for a playoff qualification place.

Wicket Celebration Followed By Physical Discomfort

The incident occurred during the fifteenth over of the second innings as Seattle pursued their target. Pollard dismissed opening batsman Matthew Breetzke, who had accumulated forty-four runs from thirty-one deliveries.

Breetzke attempted to create scoring room by moving outside his leg stump. Pollard adjusted his line intelligently, forcing an inside edge that travelled directly into the exposed stumps.

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The bowler celebrated the dismissal energetically by pointing toward his head to indicate tactical planning. During the movement, the all-rounder visibly aggravated his shoulder and briefly left the playing arena.

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Kieron Pollard comes in clutch for MI New York, hitting it dead on 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1PHEy0X2wL — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 10, 2026

Pollard Returned To Deliver Final Wicket

Pollard returned to the field to assume bowling responsibilities during the final over. Seattle required eighteen runs from the remaining six deliveries to secure a victory.

The medium-pacer delivered a slower ball that deceived lower-order batsman Ali Sheikh. The batsman mistimed a lofted shot to deep mid-wicket, where Tajinder Dhillon secured a comfortable catch.

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The dismissal extinguished the remaining resistance from the chasing side. The victory lifted New York to third place in the tournament standings, securing ten points from nine completed matches.

Nicholas Pooran Praises Kieron Pollard

Captain Nicholas Pooran later confirmed that the veteran bowler was managing a minor physical niggle. The captain praised the tactical experience displayed by the senior West Indian players under pressure.

Pooran emphasised the immense value that the veteran all-rounder brings to the lower middle order. The leadership group remains focused on managing player fitness before upcoming fixtures.

"We got a little lucky as well. But the West Indian combo of Shepherd and Polly was magnificent for us. There were some pressure moments, but it was wonderful how we came home there. He had a little niggle, but he has to take care of that. According to me, he is one of the greatest batters to have played at number 5 or number 6 in this format," Pooran stated during the post-match presentation.

Management must now address a negative net run rate in the upcoming matches. The team needs consecutive victories to guarantee progress to the knockout stages of the competition.