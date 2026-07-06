WATCH: 4 Wickets In 4 Balls! Dasun Shanaka Stuns Super Kings With Match-Winning Final Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dasun Shanaka took four wickets in four balls.

Shanaka's spell secured Seattle Orcas' nine-run victory.

He effectively defended 15 runs in the final over.

Dasun Shanaka Last Over MLC: Dasun Shanaka produced one of the most remarkable final overs of the Major League Cricket season, claiming four wickets in four balls to guide the Seattle Orcas to a thrilling 9-run victory over the Texas Super Kings. With 15 runs required from the final over, the contest appeared evenly poised before the Sri Lanka all-rounder delivered an extraordinary spell of death bowling that turned the match on its head. After conceding a boundary off the opening delivery, Shanaka responded in sensational fashion, dismissing four batters in succession to complete a hat-trick and wrap up the game in unforgettable style. Check it out:

Dasun Shanaka picked 4 wickets in 4 balls whole defending 14 in the last over against Texas Super Kings. 🤯pic.twitter.com/DufWJDZXTN July 6, 2026

Shanaka's Incredible Final Over Seals Victory

Tasked with defending 14 runs from the last six balls, Shanaka faced early pressure when Shubham Ranjane, who finished as the game's highest scorer, struck the first delivery for four before taking a single.

With Texas needing 10 runs from the final four deliveries, Shanaka began his remarkable burst. Donnovan Ferreira attempted to accelerate the chase but was undone by a cleverly disguised leg-cutter that crashed into the stumps.

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Calvin Savage was the next to depart after mistiming another slower delivery, with Shimron Hetmyer completing a comfortable catch at long-on.

Adam Milne then walked to the crease with the equation becoming increasingly difficult. Shanaka once again relied on a cutter, inducing an edge that was safely caught behind to complete his hat-trick and all but end Texas' hopes.

The final wicket came when Amshi miscued an ambitious shot, allowing Hetmyer to sprint in from long-on and complete the catch, giving Shanaka the rare feat of taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries.

Texas Slip to Bottom of the Table

The thrilling finish capped an eventful contest in which wickets fell regularly and neither batting line-up managed to establish complete control.

Ranjane's determined knock had briefly kept Texas in the hunt, but Shanaka's composure under pressure proved decisive as Seattle closed out the match by nine runs.

The result has significant implications for the Major League Cricket standings. Following the defeat, the Texas Super Kings remain rooted to the bottom of the points table, while the Seattle Orcas are now second.