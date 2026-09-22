Mitchell Starc’s Retirement Comment Comes Out Of Nowhere, Alyssa Healy Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Starc joked about retirement, surprising his wife, Alyssa Healy.

He quickly clarified he expects to play much more cricket.

Starc is actively preparing for Australia's South Africa tour.

Mitchell Starc gave Alyssa Healy an unexpected scare during a podcast appearance after joking that he could walk away from cricket once he completes his planned Test commitments over the next 18 months. The Australia fast bowler was discussing his workload and future schedule when a casual remark about retirement immediately caught his wife's attention. Starc later clarified that he was not announcing his retirement, insisting that he still has plenty of cricket left and does not expect to be the first among his teammates to step away.

Mitchell Starc’s Retirement Joke Leaves Alyssa Healy Surprised

Starc made the remark during the ‘Keepin’ It Cricket’ podcast while discussing his ambition to play 21 Tests across the next 18 months. The conversation quickly took an unexpected turn.

The fast bowler has featured in only two of those 21 Tests so far, leaving 19 matches still potentially available. While explaining his plans, Starc joked that he could ride into the sunset once that schedule was completed.

“Yeah, 19 to go, then I can ride off into the sunset, I don't know. But, uh, I don't think I'll be first to go of the boys,” Starc said during the discussion.

The comment immediately drew a reaction from Healy, who appeared surprised before laughing at her husband's unexpected retirement reference. Starc then moved quickly to clarify what he meant.

Starc Makes Retirement Situation Clear

Starc stressed that his comment was not intended as an announcement that he was about to retire from international cricket. The Australia quick indicated that his career still had considerable distance left.

“No, it's no, I've got plenty more than that. I don't think I'll be first to go. Yeah, going alright, going well,” Starc said while discussing his preparations.

The left-arm pacer also revealed that he had already bowled alongside Australia captain Pat Cummins before the podcast discussion and planned another session before travelling to South Africa.

Starc Preparing For South Africa Assignment

Starc is preparing to join Australia for the upcoming South Africa tour, where he is expected to be involved across the limited-overs and Test assignments.

He said he had bowled with Cummins earlier in the day and wanted another workout before boarding his flight. The bowler described his preparations positively ahead of joining his teammates.

“I have bowled with Pat this morning and then get one more bowl in before I get on the plane over to South Africa and then meet the boys over there,” Starc said.

The discussion also offered an insight into how Starc views life after professional cricket, particularly through his observations of Healy's experience following her own international retirement.

Mitchell Starc Opens Up On Alyssa Healy’s Retirement

Healy retired from international cricket earlier in 2026 after completing her final multi-format home series against India during February and March.

Starc said Healy enjoyed the early months away from international cricket before eventually returning to work. He also joked about some of the activities she enjoyed during that period.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the first few months post-retirement. My personal favourite was receiving a photo of her and having fun with friends,” Starc said.

For now, however, Starc's own retirement remains a topic for another day. His podcast comments created a brief scare for Healy, but the Australian quick made clear that he believes he still has plenty of cricket ahead.