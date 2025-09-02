Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMitchell Starc Humiliated By Rohit Sharma In Their Last T20I Encounter

Mitchell Starc Humiliated By Rohit Sharma In Their Last T20I Encounter

Although Starc managed to claim Rohit Sharma’s wicket, the Australian bowler experienced a rare moment of embarrassment against the Indian captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has officially retired from T20 International cricket, deciding to focus on ODIs and Tests going forward.

Over his T20I career, Starc played 65 matches, taking 79 wickets, often shining in high-pressure encounters. His absence will certainly be felt in Australia’s T20 squad. However, his final T20I outing was a memorable one—but not for the reasons he would have hoped.

Rohit Sharma Dominates Starc

In the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, India faced Australia, and Rohit Sharma delivered a sensational innings of 92 runs. Starc endured a harsh over from Rohit, conceding 29 runs (6,6,4,6,0,6) with a barrage of fours and sixes.

Although Starc managed to claim Sharma’s wicket in his third over, the Australian bowler experienced a rare moment of embarrassment against the Indian captain.

India’s Victory Fueled by Rohit

Rohit’s explosive knock helped India post 205/5 in 20 overs, supported by contributions from Shivam Dube (28), Suryakumar Yadav (31), and Hardik Pandya (27). Australia struggled in response, finishing 181/7, giving India a comfortable victory in the match.

Starc’s Final T20I Performance

Mitchell Starc’s last T20I match, ironically against India, was a mixed bag.

He took 2 wickets but conceded 45 runs in 4 overs, a disappointing end for one of Australia’s premier T20 bowlers. While Starc will be remembered for his match-winning spells, his final outing showed even the best can have tough days.

What Starc said on retirement 

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," legendary Australian bowler Mitchell Starc said on Tuesday.

"Looking ahead to an away tour of India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, I feel this is the best way for me to remain fresh, fit, and at my peak for those campaigns," he added.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey's glowing tribute to Starc.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the appropriate time, but it is pleasing that he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible," Bailey said.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
