WATCH: 4 Wickets In 6 Balls! Australian Legend Creates Havoc With Deadly Bowling

The third Test between Australia and South Africa is underway in Cape Town, with the series locked at 1-1. The final match will decide which side takes the series. Mitchell Starc delivered a remarkable performance for Australia on the opening day. After taking time to settle into his rhythm, the left-arm pacer produced a sensational spell, finishing with six wickets, including four in his final six deliveries.

Starc finishes with 6/72 from 16.3 overs

South Africa began their innings confidently in Cape Town, losing their first wicket only after scoring 159 runs. The hosts continued to build their total and had crossed 200 with just one wicket down before Josh Hazlewood gave Australia a much-needed breakthrough.

Starc then took charge, dismissing David Bedingham and Wiaan Mulder in the 57th over. South Africa struggled to recover as the Australian pacer continued to dismantle the lower order.

The most remarkable phase came towards the end of the innings. Starc claimed two wickets in the final three balls of the 81st over, removing Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen. He then struck twice in the first three deliveries of his next over, dismissing Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada.

Starc finished with figures of 6/72 from 16.3 overs. His extraordinary burst of four wickets across the final six balls he bowled highlighted his ability to change the course of a match in a matter of deliveries.

WATCH VIDEO

Mitchell Starc 6-72(16.3) vs South Africa | 3rd Test, 2026 - Cape Town | Ball By Ball Highlights https://t.co/wgjgfFUZlL — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) October 28, 2026

South Africa bowled out for 329

Despite the late collapse, South Africa managed to post 329 runs in 82.3 overs, thanks to several important contributions from their batters.

Aiden Markram scored 78 off 141 balls, while Marcus Ackerman contributed 95 from 94 deliveries. David Bedingham also added a half-century to strengthen the hosts' position before Australia's bowlers fought back.

Ryan Rickelton scored 42 runs, while Marco Jansen added 52, helping South Africa move past the 300-run mark despite losing wickets in quick succession towards the end.

For Australia, Starc was the leading wicket-taker with six scalps. Nathan Lyon picked up two wickets, while Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly claimed one apiece.

Australia will now begin their first innings on day two, aiming to build a strong response. However, South Africa's bowling attack could pose a significant challenge, and the visitors will need to bat with discipline to gain an advantage in this series-deciding Test.