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HomeSportsCricketMitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of PAK vs AUS ODI Series

Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of PAK vs AUS ODI Series

This latest setback means Australia will rely on their fourth-choice captain for the series, as both Cummins and vice-captain Travis Head are unavailable due to IPL playoff commitments.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)

Australia will enter their ODI series against Pakistan with another change in leadership as Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, which clears the way for Josh Inglis to captain the team in the three-match series starting on Saturday.

Marsh was expected to lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. He sustained the injury during the IPL and has returned to Perth for further assessment and treatment. The all-rounder missed the Lucknow Super Giants' final IPL game and will not join the Pakistan tour.

Cricket Australia confirmed the news, stating, "Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ODI Series against Pakistan with an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will lead the Australian side in Pakistan in Marsh's absence."

"Marsh, who missed the final match of Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL season, will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice. His availability for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course."

This latest setback means Australia will rely on their fourth-choice captain for the series, as both Cummins and vice-captain Travis Head are unavailable due to IPL playoff commitments. Inglis has previously captained Australia once before, coincidentally against Pakistan in November 2024, when several first-choice players were also missing.

Australia's weakened touring group will also lack pace trio Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Cummins for both the Pakistan and Bangladesh white-ball tours. Head is expected to join the squad only after the IPL ends.

The ODI series against Pakistan will be held in Islamabad and Lahore before Australia heads to Bangladesh for another limited-overs series. Marsh has not yet been replaced in the squad, leaving selectors with another decision to make before the opening game.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan series schedule:

First ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: June 2, Lahore

Third ODI: June 4, Lahore

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Josh Inglis captain Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan?

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. This means Josh Inglis will step in as captain for the three-match series.

What injury did Mitchell Marsh sustain?

Mitchell Marsh sustained an ankle injury during the IPL. He has returned to Perth for further assessment and treatment.

Who else is unavailable for Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan?

Regular captain Pat Cummins and vice-captain Travis Head are unavailable due to IPL playoff commitments. Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also absent.

Has Mitchell Marsh been replaced in the squad for the Pakistan ODIs?

No, Mitchell Marsh has not yet been replaced in the squad. Selectors still need to make a decision on a replacement.

Published at : 26 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh Pak Vs Aus PAK Vs AUS ODIs
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