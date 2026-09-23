WATCH: Pakistan Coach Admits Repeated Losses, Calls India ‘The Benchmark’ For Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan coach acknowledged team's repeated defeats against India.

He cited T20I ranking rise, overall strong performance.

Hesson urged assessing each format's performance independently.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has acknowledged that the team’s repeated defeats against India remain a major concern for supporters, but insisted that the T20I side’s progress should not be judged solely by its record against its arch-rivals.

Hesson addressed the issue while speaking to the media, with a video of his comments subsequently surfacing. He admitted that India remains the benchmark for Pakistani cricket fans, while highlighting Pakistan’s broader results in the shortest format.

“We have lost to India on multiple occasions and that is the benchmark for all Pakistani cricket fans,” Hesson said.

WATCH: Mike Hesson On Pakistan's T20I Performance

Mike Hesson on Pakistan performance 🗣:



"We’ve gone from missing three major-event quarter-finals to reaching the Asia Cup final and T20 World Cup semi-final. We won every game except against India, so expectations should stay high." pic.twitter.com/vkj40PI2F6 — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) September 23, 2026

Pakistan Have Lost All Four T20Is Against India

Pakistan have faced India four times in T20Is between June 2025 and September 2026, losing all four encounters during that period.

Hesson acknowledged that those results are difficult for the team and its supporters to overlook. However, he argued that Pakistan’s overall T20I record over the last 15 months paints a broader picture of their performance.

According to Hesson, Pakistan have remained among the stronger teams in the world in terms of their win percentage during this period. He therefore urged the team’s performances to be assessed beyond its matches against India.

The Pakistan coach also pointed towards an improvement in the side’s position in the T20I rankings since he took charge.

Hesson Highlights Rise In T20I Rankings

Hesson said Pakistan were ranked eighth in the world when he assumed responsibility, while they have now moved up to fifth.

He attributed the rise to a 30-point improvement over the last 15 months, with Pakistan winning series both at home and away.

The coach specifically highlighted victories in Pakistan as well as overseas assignments in Dubai and the USA as evidence of progress in the format.

His comments came amid continued scrutiny of Pakistan’s results against India, where the team has struggled to produce a victory despite its broader T20I record.

Pakistan’s Three Formats Need Separate Assessment

Hesson also called for Pakistan’s three international formats to be judged independently rather than treating the team’s overall performance as one picture.

He admitted that the Test side is currently struggling, while describing the ODI team as a work in progress with the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup approaching.

At the same time, Hesson said Pakistan’s ODI performances have improved over the past year. He nevertheless stressed that the side still has considerable work to do.

The coach described Pakistan as “by no means a finished product”, suggesting that development remains ongoing across the 50-over format.

For the T20I side, however, Hesson pointed to the team’s improved ranking, win percentage and series victories as evidence that its progress should be assessed beyond the results against India.