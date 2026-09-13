Pakistan’s Next Test Coach? Mike Hesson's Big Statement After Turning Down England Offer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hesson open to Pakistan Test coach, declined ECB approach.

Committed to Pakistan until 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rebuilding Pakistan Test cricket needs patience, not quick fixes.

Saw positive signs despite Pakistan's 3-0 series defeat.

Mike Hesson has opened the door to a potential full-time role as Pakistan's Test coach after their 3-0 series defeat to England. The New Zealander, currently in charge of Pakistan's white-ball teams, stepped in for the final Test in Birmingham following a major coaching overhaul. Hesson also revealed that he had rejected an approach from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Hesson Willing To Take Pakistan Test Role

Hesson was drafted in for the Edgbaston Test after the Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and sent seven players home. According to a Cricbuzz report, asked whether he would consider taking charge of the Test side permanently, Hesson said he had not yet given the prospect much thought.

“I haven't even contemplated that at this stage. I've got the Asian Games coming back about a week after I get back, and that's my main focus in terms of the white ball,” Hesson told reporters after the match.

However, the 50-year-old made his position clear when asked about the possibility of a longer-term appointment.

“Yeah, I'll be open to it for sure. I love Test cricket, and I think there's enough talent around the system in Pakistan that if we can provide some good direction, we can make some strides forward,” he said.

Hesson cautioned that rebuilding Pakistan's Test fortunes would require patience rather than an immediate turnaround.

“But it's certainly not going to happen in a game or two. But I think there's some skill there that I'd certainly be considering looking after,” he added.

Pakistan Coach Rejects England Approach

Hesson also disclosed that the ECB had approached him about succeeding Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach after the New Zealand series. Despite the opportunity, he chose to honour his existing commitment to Pakistan through the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“I was contacted by my agent to say, ‘hey, [there has been] an approach to have a discussion, and my availability’ as I'm sure many people were, and I made it pretty clear that I'd committed to Pakistan,” Hesson said.

The coach explained that he prefers to see through his commitments rather than use one coaching position as a stepping stone to another.

“I don't really believe in having a job to get another job. That's not really the way I've ever operated,” he said. “Most of the positions I've been in, I've been in for five, six years. I sort of see it through and then you have a break and you refresh and try for something else.”

Hesson Sees Positives Despite Pakistan Defeat

Pakistan ended the England tour without a win, but their second innings at Edgbaston offered some encouragement. They scored 449 before taking two England wickets without conceding a run in the opening over of the chase.

Hesson praised the team's response to the upheaval surrounding the Test. Pakistan had lost seven wickets in the first session after being put in to bat, yet recovered to give England a challenging finish.

“I think once we arrived in Birmingham, everyone was pretty focused in terms of what lies ahead. I think some of the players have probably gone through that more than perhaps I have, and I think they really adjusted pretty well,” he said.

The coach admitted that a difficult opening session had unsettled the dressing room, but felt the players regained their composure.

“I think losing the toss and dealing with some pretty good seam bowling and handing over probably three or four soft ones in the first hour and a half created a little bit of chaos in the changing room,” Hesson said.

“But outside of that, I think the boys were nice and calm. And I was really pleased the way we showed some character the last couple of days. It wasn't perfect, but there were certainly some really good signs.”

Pakistan's Next Test Assignment

Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship table for the 2025-27 cycle. Their next scheduled Test series is against Sri Lanka in November, when they are due to host two matches.

New Zealand are also set to tour Pakistan in 2027, although the dates for that series have not yet been finalised.