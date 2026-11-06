Michael Hussey has been appointed as a consultant for Cricket Australia. He will work alongside the coaching and management staff for several major international assignments.
Michael Hussey Gets Major Role After CSK Exit, Takes Charge Ahead Of 2027 World Cup
Michael Hussey has landed a significant role with Australia after leaving CSK, with a packed international calendar awaiting the former batter and his new team.
- Michael Hussey joins Cricket Australia as coaching consultant.
- Consultant for Ashes, ODI, and T20 World Cups.
- His first assignment is England T20 series November 21.
Michael Hussey is set for a new chapter in his coaching career, this time with Australia. Days after parting ways with Chennai Super Kings, the former Australia batsman has been brought into Cricket Australia's setup as a consultant for several major assignments on the international calendar. The body confirmed his appointment on Friday, November 6, naming Hussey as a consultant for the 2027 Ashes and the 2027 ODI World Cup. He will work alongside the coaching and management staff as they prepare the squad for the challenges ahead.
Hussey Takes On Multiple Roles With Australia
Michael Hussey's responsibilities will extend beyond the Test and 50-over formats.
Hussey is also expected to contribute to Australia's T20 setup, including preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for the same year.
The appointment follows a period of change in the coaching landscape.
Hussey had served as CSK's batting coach until IPL 2026, while Stephen Fleming's departure from the franchise to take up the England head coach role had fuelled speculation about possible changes to the support staff.
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He has expressed excitement about joining the Australian setup, while head coach Andrew McDonald has also welcomed the appointment, believing his experience can add value to the group.
"I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years,"
"This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period," he added.
Packed Schedule Awaits Australia's New Consultant
Hussey's first assignment is expected to be the T20 series against England, beginning November 21.
He will then turn his attention to Australia's preparations for the Test series against New Zealand.
The road ahead is particularly demanding. Australia are scheduled to tour India for a five-Test series before the Ashes, which will take place across June, July and August next year.
The ODI ICC World Cup is due to begin on October 2, 2027.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Michael Hussey's new role with Cricket Australia?
Which major tournaments will Michael Hussey consult for?
He will consult for the 2027 Ashes, the 2027 ODI World Cup, the 2028 T20 World Cup, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
What is Michael Hussey's first assignment as a consultant?
Hussey's first assignment in his new role is expected to be the T20 series against England, which begins on November 21.
What was Michael Hussey's previous coaching role before joining Cricket Australia?
Before this appointment, Michael Hussey served as the batting coach for Chennai Super Kings until IPL 2026. He recently parted ways with the franchise.