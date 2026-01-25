Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australian Great Faces ₹300 Crore Divorce Settlement After Alleged Affair

The divorce reportedly proved extremely expensive for the former cricketer. He is said to have paid around US$40 million in alimony.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has often made headlines not just for his achievements on the field, but also for developments in his personal life. Clarke married Australian model and television personality Kyly Bondy in 2012, a union that attracted public attention.

The couple frequently appeared together at fashion shoots and cricketing events and were regarded as one of Australia's high-profile celebrity pairs.

However, after Clarke stepped away from international cricket, cracks reportedly began to appear in the marriage.

Matters worsened when reports emerged in the media about Clarke being involved in a relationship with his assistant. The controversy surrounding the alleged affair ultimately led to the end of their marriage, which had lasted eight years.

Affair allegations and separation

Kyly Bondy, a well-known figure in Australia's entertainment industry for her work as a model and TV presenter, found herself at the center of the controversy in 2019, when reports surfaced about Clarke's relationship with his assistant.

The situation escalated after an incident in a hotel that reportedly brought the matter into the open, following which the couple decided to separate.

Clarke and Kyly formally divorced in 2020, bringing an end to their long relationship.

A costly divorce

The divorce reportedly proved extremely expensive for the former cricketer. Clarke is said to have paid around US$40 million in alimony, which translates to roughly ₹300 crore, making it one of the most expensive divorces involving a cricketer.

Kyly was granted custody of their daughter, though both have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to stay in touch for their child’s well-being.

Michael Clarke's cricketing legacy

On the field, Michael Clarke enjoyed a distinguished international career. He represented Australia in 394 matches across all formats. In Test cricket, Clarke scored 8,643 runs in 115 matches, including 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 329.

In ODIs, he amassed 7,981 runs in 245 matches, featuring eight centuries and 58 half-centuries, while in T20 Internationals, he scored 488 runs in 34 appearances, including one fifty. One of the defining highlights of his leadership career came in 2015, when he captained Australia to victory in the ODI World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Michael Clarke marry Kyly Bondy?

Michael Clarke married Australian model and television personality Kyly Bondy in 2012. Their union attracted significant public attention.

What led to the end of Michael Clarke and Kyly Bondy's marriage?

Reports of Michael Clarke's relationship with his assistant, and a subsequent hotel incident, led to their separation. They divorced formally in 2020.

How much was Michael Clarke's divorce reportedly worth?

The divorce was reportedly very expensive, with Michael Clarke allegedly paying around US$40 million in alimony. This made it one of the costliest divorces for a cricketer.

Did Michael Clarke and Kyly Bondy have children?

Yes, Michael Clarke and Kyly Bondy have a daughter. Kyly was granted custody, and they maintain a cordial relationship for their child's well-being.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
