MI vs LSG Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants vie for crucial win.

LSG holds dominant head-to-head record against MI.

Rohit Sharma's fitness uncertain; decision rests with him.

Lineups predict potential changes based on player availability.

MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in a vital match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, with both sides desperate to move off the bottom of the table. Mumbai currently sit in ninth place, while Lucknow occupy the tenth spot after a series of five consecutive defeats.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants have maintained a significant advantage over the Mumbai Indians since they entered the league in 2022. They have won six out of their eight encounters, giving them a remarkable seventy-five per cent win rate against the five-time champions.

Even at the Wankhede Stadium, the visitors have proven superior by winning three out of four previous matches. Mumbai’s most recent success in this fixture was a dominant fifty-four-run victory during the 2025 season.

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Rohit Sharma Fitness Update

The home side is waiting on the availability of Rohit Sharma, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since 12 April. The veteran opener has missed five matches but was seen batting for nearly an hour during Sunday's practice session.

Reports indicate that team management has left the final decision to Rohit himself. If he is not ready to start, he may still be named as an impact player to bolster the struggling batting order.

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Predicted Lineups and Team News

Mumbai are likely to retain Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir at the top if Rohit remains unavailable for the starting XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will lead a bowling attack that must find consistency tonight.

MI Predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah.

LSG Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan.

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