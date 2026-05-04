Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsCricketMI vs LSG Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update

MI vs LSG Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update

MI vs LSG Live: Get the latest MI vs LSG head-to-head records and team news for IPL 2026. Discover if Rohit Sharma will return to the Mumbai Indians lineup at the Wankhede today.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants vie for crucial win.
  • LSG holds dominant head-to-head record against MI.
  • Rohit Sharma's fitness uncertain; decision rests with him.
  • Lineups predict potential changes based on player availability.

MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in a vital match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, with both sides desperate to move off the bottom of the table. Mumbai currently sit in ninth place, while Lucknow occupy the tenth spot after a series of five consecutive defeats.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants have maintained a significant advantage over the Mumbai Indians since they entered the league in 2022. They have won six out of their eight encounters, giving them a remarkable seventy-five per cent win rate against the five-time champions.

Even at the Wankhede Stadium, the visitors have proven superior by winning three out of four previous matches. Mumbai’s most recent success in this fixture was a dominant fifty-four-run victory during the 2025 season.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: IPL Playoff Chances Explained Ahead Of MI vs LSG Tonight

Rohit Sharma Fitness Update

The home side is waiting on the availability of Rohit Sharma, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since 12 April. The veteran opener has missed five matches but was seen batting for nearly an hour during Sunday's practice session.

Reports indicate that team management has left the final decision to Rohit himself. If he is not ready to start, he may still be named as an impact player to bolster the struggling batting order.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

Predicted Lineups and Team News

Mumbai are likely to retain Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir at the top if Rohit remains unavailable for the starting XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will lead a bowling attack that must find consistency tonight.

MI Predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah.

LSG Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli Call Me, ICC Call Me': Speed's Hilarious Plea To RCB Legend - WATCH

Also Read: From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants?

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong advantage, winning six out of their eight encounters against Mumbai Indians since 2022. This gives them a 75% win rate.

Is Rohit Sharma available for the MI vs LSG match?

Rohit Sharma is recovering from a hamstring injury and his availability is uncertain. The final decision rests with him, and he might play as an impact player if not fully fit.

Where is the MI vs LSG match being played?

The match is being hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What is the current standing of MI and LSG?

Mumbai Indians are in ninth place, while Lucknow Super Giants are in tenth place, both looking to improve their position.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs LSG Live IPL 2026 Rohit Sharma Injury Update Mi Vs LSG Head To Head
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Can MI Beat LSG? IPL Record Paints Grim Picture For Hardik Pandya’s Side
Can MI Beat LSG? IPL Record Paints Grim Picture For Hardik Pandya’s Side
Cricket
MI vs LSG Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update
MI vs LSG Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update
Cricket
MI vs LSG Live: Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update
MI vs LSG Live: Head-To-Head, Predicted Playing 11 And Rohit Sharma Injury Update
Cricket
Hardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain
Hardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal
Election update: BJP Headquarters in Kolkata Turns Festive as Campaign Song Echoes
Election update: No One Above Constitution or Law, Says Swami Ramdev
Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities
Election update: “Victory of Developed India Idea,” Say BJP Leaders After Strong Election Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget