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HomeSportsCricketMI vs KKR IPL 2026: Match Time, Toss Timing, Venue & Live Streaming Details

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Match Time, Toss Timing, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Check below all you need to know about Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 match at Wankhede.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match details: The wait is over for fans in Mumbai as the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), kick off their IPL 2026 campaign today against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's high-voltage MI vs KKR IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede:

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match 2, IPL 2026)

Date - Sunday, March 29, 2026

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss Time - 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time - 7:30 PM IST

How to Watch & Live Stream

In India, the broadcasting landscape has shifted slightly this season with JioHotstar merger. Here is where you can catch the action:

Television (India): Live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (India): Exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Global Viewers: UK: Sky Sports Cricket / NOW TV

Australia: Fox Sports / Kayo Sports

USA/Canada: Willow TV

Headlines & Quick Hits

Hardik vs Rahane: Hardik Pandya continues to lead the Mumbai Indians, while KKR enters a new era under the captaincy of veteran Ajinkya Rahane.

Wankhede Fortress: Historically, Mumbai has dominated this rivalry at home, boasting a 10-2 win-loss record against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Player Watch: Keep an eye on Jasprit Bumrah, who returns to the MI XI tonight, and KKR’s record signing Cameron Green, who faces his former franchise for the first time.

Pitch & Conditions: Batter's Paradise

Mumbai's Wankhede surface, known for its red soil, promises a high-scoring thriller.

Surface: Expect consistent bounce and pace, making it ideal for stroke-makers.

Initial Over: Bowlers might find some swing in the first 3-4 overs due to the coastal breeze and a thin layer of grass.

Dew Factor: Humidity is expected to spike to 76% by 10:00 PM. This will make the ball slippery in the second innings, heavily favoring the team batting second.

Par Score: Anything under 195 is considered "chaseable" here.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match be played?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How can I watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match in India?

In India, you can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network on television and stream it exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

What is the expected par score at Wankhede for this match?

Anything under 195 is considered a chaseable score at the Wankhede Stadium, suggesting a high-scoring game.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs KKR KKR Vs MI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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