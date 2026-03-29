MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Match Time, Toss Timing, Venue & Live Streaming Details

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match details: The wait is over for fans in Mumbai as the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), kick off their IPL 2026 campaign today against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's high-voltage MI vs KKR IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede:

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match 2, IPL 2026)

Date - Sunday, March 29, 2026

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss Time - 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time - 7:30 PM IST

How to Watch & Live Stream

In India, the broadcasting landscape has shifted slightly this season with JioHotstar merger. Here is where you can catch the action:

Television (India): Live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (India): Exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Global Viewers: UK: Sky Sports Cricket / NOW TV

Australia: Fox Sports / Kayo Sports

USA/Canada: Willow TV

Headlines & Quick Hits

Hardik vs Rahane: Hardik Pandya continues to lead the Mumbai Indians, while KKR enters a new era under the captaincy of veteran Ajinkya Rahane.

Wankhede Fortress: Historically, Mumbai has dominated this rivalry at home, boasting a 10-2 win-loss record against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

Player Watch: Keep an eye on Jasprit Bumrah, who returns to the MI XI tonight, and KKR’s record signing Cameron Green, who faces his former franchise for the first time.

Pitch & Conditions: Batter's Paradise

Mumbai's Wankhede surface, known for its red soil, promises a high-scoring thriller.

Surface: Expect consistent bounce and pace, making it ideal for stroke-makers.

Initial Over: Bowlers might find some swing in the first 3-4 overs due to the coastal breeze and a thin layer of grass.

Dew Factor: Humidity is expected to spike to 76% by 10:00 PM. This will make the ball slippery in the second innings, heavily favoring the team batting second.

Par Score: Anything under 195 is considered "chaseable" here.