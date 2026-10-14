MI Legend Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Neighbour, Buys Luxury Home In Dubai

Suryakumar Yadav has been away from professional cricket since IPL 2026, although he recently featured in a local T20 tournament in Mumbai. Despite his absence from the Indian team, the batter continues to attract attention through interviews, podcasts and other public appearances. This time, however, the India star is in the spotlight for a personal investment, having purchased a property in Dubai.

Suryakumar shared a video on Instagram showing himself signing the property documents. His wife, Devisha Shetty, was also present, and the couple exchanged playful remarks during the signing. The cricketer bought the property from Danube Properties and spoke about his reasons for choosing Dubai.

Why Did Suryakumar Yadav Buy A Home In Dubai?

Suryakumar revealed that he has enjoyed visiting Dubai for several years. His first visit to the city came during the 2014 IPL, and he returned in 2020.

Explaining his decision, the India batter highlighted Dubai's lifestyle, luxury and security. He also spoke about the sense of comfort he experiences whenever he visits the city.

“We have played the IPL here; I first came here in 2014, and we returned in 2020. People from India are looking towards Dubai; the luxury and the standard of living here are distinct. While there is safety where I live in Mumbai, Dubai is also excellent in terms of security. Coming here brings me great comfort and happiness,” Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar Yadav's New Home Near Shah Rukh Khan's Building

Suryakumar's Dubai property purchase has attracted additional attention because of its reported proximity to a building associated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Danube Group is developing a project named Shahrukhz Residence in Dubai. Suryakumar has purchased a home near the development, placing the cricketer in the same neighbourhood as the Bollywood icon, according to the information shared.

Devisha Shetty's Role In Property Purchase

The video also captured a lighthearted exchange between Suryakumar and Devisha as he signed the documents. Devisha remarked that he had made the right decision by purchasing the Dubai property on her suggestion.