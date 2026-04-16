MHA Grants FCRA Nod To Shikhar Dhawan Foundation: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shikhar Dhawan Foundation received FCRA approval from MHA.

Foundation aids disadvantaged communities through education, healthcare.

FCRA clearance permits legal receipt of foreign donations.

Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Gets FCRA Approval: According to a report by news agency ANI, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted approval to the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The foundation, led by the former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, a part of the Men in Blue's ICC Champions Trophy 2013-winning team, can now legally receive donations from international sources, marking a significant step in expanding its outreach and operations.

What The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Does

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation operates programmes aimed at supporting underprivileged communities across India. Its activities are focused on sectors such as education, healthcare, and child welfare, with an emphasis on improving access to essential services and opportunities.

The foundation is said to support access to quality education for children from underprivileged backgrounds. It also undertakes healthcare initiatives, offering medical support and raising awareness in underserved regions.

Beyond these efforts, the organisation is actively involved in promoting women’s empowerment and extending assistance during times of crisis, including disaster relief. By partnering with NGOs and grassroots organisations, the foundation continues to widen its footprint.

Understanding FCRA Approval & Its Importance

When the Ministry of Home Affairs grants FCRA registration, it effectively allows an organisation to receive foreign contributions in a regulated and lawful manner. The law is designed to ensure that funds coming from outside India are used responsibly and do not pose any risk to national interests.

In essence, FCRA clearance serves as both a gateway and a safeguard. It enables organisations such as the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to tap into global funding while maintaining transparency and accountability in how the funds are utilised. This approval is expected to strengthen a foundation’s ability to scale its initiatives and reach more beneficiaries.

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