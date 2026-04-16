FCRA approval allows the foundation to legally receive donations from international sources. This is a significant step for expanding its outreach and operations.
MHA Grants FCRA Nod To Shikhar Dhawan Foundation: Report
MHA grants FCRA approval to Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, enabling the foreign funding option to the former Indian cricketer's organization.
- Shikhar Dhawan Foundation received FCRA approval from MHA.
- Foundation aids disadvantaged communities through education, healthcare.
- FCRA clearance permits legal receipt of foreign donations.
Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Gets FCRA Approval: According to a report by news agency ANI, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted approval to the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The foundation, led by the former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, a part of the Men in Blue's ICC Champions Trophy 2013-winning team, can now legally receive donations from international sources, marking a significant step in expanding its outreach and operations.
What The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Does
The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation operates programmes aimed at supporting underprivileged communities across India. Its activities are focused on sectors such as education, healthcare, and child welfare, with an emphasis on improving access to essential services and opportunities.
The foundation is said to support access to quality education for children from underprivileged backgrounds. It also undertakes healthcare initiatives, offering medical support and raising awareness in underserved regions.
Beyond these efforts, the organisation is actively involved in promoting women’s empowerment and extending assistance during times of crisis, including disaster relief. By partnering with NGOs and grassroots organisations, the foundation continues to widen its footprint.
Understanding FCRA Approval & Its Importance
When the Ministry of Home Affairs grants FCRA registration, it effectively allows an organisation to receive foreign contributions in a regulated and lawful manner. The law is designed to ensure that funds coming from outside India are used responsibly and do not pose any risk to national interests.
In essence, FCRA clearance serves as both a gateway and a safeguard. It enables organisations such as the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to tap into global funding while maintaining transparency and accountability in how the funds are utilised. This approval is expected to strengthen a foundation’s ability to scale its initiatives and reach more beneficiaries.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation receiving FCRA approval?
What kind of work does the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation do?
The foundation focuses on uplifting disadvantaged communities through initiatives in education, healthcare, and child welfare. They also promote women's empowerment and provide disaster relief.
What is the purpose of the FCRA registration?
FCRA registration allows organizations to receive foreign contributions in a regulated and lawful manner. It ensures funds from outside India are used responsibly and transparently.
How does the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation implement its welfare initiatives?
The foundation supports access to quality education, offers medical support, raises health awareness, and partners with NGOs and grassroots organizations.