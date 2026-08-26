Medhavi Bidhuri Has One Special Wish For Virat Kohli After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women's DPL player Medhavi Bidhuri's '6-7' celebration went viral.

Medhavi gained followers, now seeks Virat Kohli's follow back.

She revealed Virat Kohli is one of her idols, citing Delhi connection.

Virat Kohli Medhavi Bidhuri Request: Medhavi Bidhuri may have become one of the most recognisable faces from the Women's Delhi Premier League after her "6-7" celebration went viral, but the Delhi leg-spinner now has another cricket-related wish. The Central Delhi Queens player has revealed that she would love to see Virat Kohli follow her on social media. Despite the sudden attention surrounding her celebration and the surge in her online following, Medhavi appears to have one particular name still missing from her followers list.

“I have got so many followers now, but I want a follow-back from him (Kohli),” she said in an interview with journalists Kunal Wahi and Ankita Mishra.

How Medhavi’s ‘6-7’ Celebration Went Viral

Medhavi grabbed attention on August 20 when she dismissed South Delhi Superstarz batter Nishika Singh and broke into a celebration, referencing the trending '6-7' meme.

The gesture seemed to have a connection to her jersey number, 67, and quickly caught the imagination of cricket fans online.

Medhavi finished the match with two wickets, although Central Delhi Queens ultimately went down to South Delhi Superstarz.

The celebration, however, proved to be a turning point for the young cricketer away from the field. Clips of the moment spread rapidly across social media, bringing Medhavi a wave of new followers and making her a trending name among fans of the Women's DPL.

Why Virat Kohli Is Special To Medhavi

Virat Kohli is among Medhavi Bidhuri's favourite cricketers, alongside former India women's captain Mithali Raj.

Her admiration for Kohli also carries a strong Delhi connection, given that both cricketers have roots in the capital's cricketing ecosystem.

“Virat Kohli, obviously, because he is from Delhi. And Mithali Raj is very patient. I have personally attended a lot of camps with her,” she said in the same interview.

There is an interesting twist to the story, though. Despite training at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Medhavi has never actually met Kohli.

She recalled that there were occasions when she was training at the DDCA while Kohli was also present at the venue. However, their paths never crossed, meaning she has yet to meet the player she admires.

For now, Medhavi's "6-7" celebration has already given her a viral moment and a rapidly expanding fan base. Whether Kohli eventually notices her request and hits the follow button remains to be seen.