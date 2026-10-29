'Meme Material': Breetzke's Leap Across Pitch Goes Viral After Marnus Labuschagne’s Golden Duck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matthew Breetzke's unique celebration entertained cricket fans.

He leaped across pitch after Labuschagne's duck dismissal.

Breetzke's kangaroo-like hops quickly went viral online.

Matthew Breetzke provided an unexpected dose of entertainment during the third Test between South Africa and Australia, turning Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal into a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention. The South African leaped across the pitch after Australia’s batsman got out for a duck, leaving viewers amused by the unusual celebration. While wickets are often marked by fist pumps, shouts and teammates gathering around, Breetzke’s reaction stood out for its playful movements.

Clips of the incident began circulating online, with cricket followers focusing as much on the celebration as the dismissal itself.

Breetzke’s Kangaroo-Like Hops Amuse Cricket Fans

As footage of the celebration made its way across social media, fans began reacting to Breetzke’s distinctive movements.

Genuinely made me laugh 😂😂 but I do feel bad for Marnus. Stunning batter, hope he comes good ASAP. — Aditya Gursahani (@adityagursahani) October 28, 2026

That jump was real, I was watching live and shocked 😮 — Unfiltered Era (@UnfilterdEra) October 28, 2026

Did he just fly to the other side ? — Venu (@Secondopinionif) October 28, 2026

That jump is meme material — Stiffmeister (@chico91617929) October 28, 2026

It's such a crazy celebration, who was that guy? — M.P (@Peak_Kohli18) October 28, 2026

Damn! This jump was so smooth. — Aficionado (@arespectfulfan) October 28, 2026

Who was that gentleman who flew across the pitch ? 😂😂 — Akash Bondre (@AkashBondre1999) October 28, 2026

Although Labuschagne’s five-ball duck was the result that mattered on the scorecard, Breetzke’s celebration gave the dismissal an additional layer of entertainment.

How Simon Harmer Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne’s innings lasted just five deliveries before South Africa found a breakthrough.

Facing spinner Simon Harmer, the Australian attempted to play a delivery outside the off stump but could only manage an edge.

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Aiden Markram, positioned at slip, was alert to the opportunity and completed the catch.

Labuschagne departed without scoring, giving South Africa a valuable wicket in the contest.

The dismissal was a significant moment for the hosts, but the attention soon shifted to Breetzke.

His animated response, featuring repeated hops reminiscent of a kangaroo, added an unexpected twist to the passage of play.

South Africa & Australia Battle In Decisive Test

The third Test carried added importance, with the series level at 1-1 heading into the final match.

Both teams had plenty at stake, making every breakthrough potentially significant.

In that tense setting, Breetzke’s celebration offered a brief, humorous interlude. The wicket belonged to Harmer, Markram completed the catch, and Labuschagne was dismissed for zero.

Yet it was Breetzke’s kangaroo-inspired reaction that helped turn the moment into one of the match’s most memorable talking points.