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English NewsSportsCricket'Meme Material': Breetzke's Leap Across Pitch Goes Viral After Marnus Labuschagne’s Golden Duck

'Meme Material': Breetzke's Leap Across Pitch Goes Viral After Marnus Labuschagne’s Golden Duck

Matthew Breetzke’s jumping celebration went viral after Marnus Labuschagne’s five-ball duck in the final Test against South Africa.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Matthew Breetzke's unique celebration entertained cricket fans.
  • He leaped across pitch after Labuschagne's duck dismissal.
  • Breetzke's kangaroo-like hops quickly went viral online.

Matthew Breetzke provided an unexpected dose of entertainment during the third Test between South Africa and Australia, turning Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal into a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention. The South African leaped across the pitch after Australia’s batsman got out for a duck, leaving viewers amused by the unusual celebration. While wickets are often marked by fist pumps, shouts and teammates gathering around, Breetzke’s reaction stood out for its playful movements.

Clips of the incident began circulating online, with cricket followers focusing as much on the celebration as the dismissal itself.

Breetzke’s Kangaroo-Like Hops Amuse Cricket Fans

As footage of the celebration made its way across social media, fans began reacting to Breetzke’s distinctive movements. 

Although Labuschagne’s five-ball duck was the result that mattered on the scorecard, Breetzke’s celebration gave the dismissal an additional layer of entertainment.

How Simon Harmer Dismissed Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne’s innings lasted just five deliveries before South Africa found a breakthrough.

Facing spinner Simon Harmer, the Australian attempted to play a delivery outside the off stump but could only manage an edge.

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Aiden Markram, positioned at slip, was alert to the opportunity and completed the catch.

Labuschagne departed without scoring, giving South Africa a valuable wicket in the contest.

The dismissal was a significant moment for the hosts, but the attention soon shifted to Breetzke.

His animated response, featuring repeated hops reminiscent of a kangaroo, added an unexpected twist to the passage of play.

South Africa & Australia Battle In Decisive Test 

The third Test carried added importance, with the series level at 1-1 heading into the final match.

Both teams had plenty at stake, making every breakthrough potentially significant.

In that tense setting, Breetzke’s celebration offered a brief, humorous interlude. The wicket belonged to Harmer, Markram completed the catch, and Labuschagne was dismissed for zero.

Yet it was Breetzke’s kangaroo-inspired reaction that helped turn the moment into one of the match’s most memorable talking points.

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Matthew Breetzke's celebration stand out?

Breetzke's celebration involved playful movements and kangaroo-like hops across the pitch, which was an unusual and amusing reaction to a wicket. This distinctive act quickly caught fans' attention online.

How was Marnus Labuschagne dismissed?

Labuschagne was dismissed for a duck, caught by Aiden Markram at slip off spinner Simon Harmer's bowling. He edged a delivery while attempting to play it outside the off stump.

What was the significance of the match where this incident occurred?

The incident took place during the decisive third Test between South Africa and Australia. The series was level at 1-1, making every breakthrough and moment in the final match highly significant.

Who was responsible for Labuschagne's wicket?

Spinner Simon Harmer took Labuschagne's wicket, with Aiden Markram completing the catch at slip. Labuschagne was out for a duck, a significant moment for South Africa.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marnus Labuschagne Simon Harmer South Africa Vs Australia SA Vs AUS Test
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