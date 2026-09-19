WATCH: Matt Short’s Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matt Short completed a crucial return catch dismissing Labuschagne.

Labuschagne scored 42; Queensland posted 335/7 overall.

Victoria's chase got off to a rough start, 31/4, Short scored eight.

Matt Short Catch: Australian cricketer Matt Short produced a moment of brilliance in Victoria’s season opener against Queensland in the One Day Cup, pulling off a sensational catch to remove Marnus Labuschagne. The dismissal came in dramatic fashion, with Short claiming the wicket off his very first delivery of the match. What initially looked like a risky ball from the part-time bowler turned into an unforgettable moment as he reacted instantly to pluck the return catch out of the air.

Short Produces Stunning Reaction Catch

Labuschagne had looked settled before his dismissal, reaching 42 from 67 deliveries as Queensland attempted to build a substantial first-innings total.

Short came into the attack and opted to toss the ball up, but the delivery ended up as a low full toss.

Labuschagne spotted the opportunity and charged down the pitch, looking to put the ball away. Instead, he struck it firmly straight back towards the bowler.

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The shot appeared destined to race past Short before the Victoria all-rounder somehow got a hand to it.

Short reacted in a flash and completed a remarkable catch, leaving Labuschagne walking back after what had been a promising stay at the crease.

The Queensland skipper had faced 67 balls and scored 42 before Short’s spectacular intervention brought his innings to an abrupt end.

Queensland nevertheless managed to put together a strong total. They finished their innings on 335/7, giving Victoria a sizeable target to chase in the season opener.

Victoria Stumble In Chase

Victoria, however, found themselves in early trouble during their response.

Their chase got off to a difficult start as they slipped to 31/4 inside the opening six overs.

Short was unable to make a major contribution with the bat either. After making an impact with the ball and producing the catch of the match, he was dismissed for just eight runs.

Tom Straker claimed Short’s wicket, with Jack Clayton completing the catch.

With the match still underway, the final result remained undecided at the time of writing. But regardless of how the contest unfolds, Short’s extraordinary reaction to dismiss Labuschagne has already provided one of its most eye-catching moments.