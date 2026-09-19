Matt Short produced a sensational catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne, taking the wicket off his very first delivery. He reacted instantly to pluck the ball out of the air after Labuschagne struck it firmly back at him.
WATCH: Matt Short’s Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne
Matt Short pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne, plucking a fierce return shot out of the air with a remarkable reaction.
- Matt Short completed a crucial return catch dismissing Labuschagne.
- Labuschagne scored 42; Queensland posted 335/7 overall.
- Victoria's chase got off to a rough start, 31/4, Short scored eight.
Matt Short Catch: Australian cricketer Matt Short produced a moment of brilliance in Victoria’s season opener against Queensland in the One Day Cup, pulling off a sensational catch to remove Marnus Labuschagne. The dismissal came in dramatic fashion, with Short claiming the wicket off his very first delivery of the match. What initially looked like a risky ball from the part-time bowler turned into an unforgettable moment as he reacted instantly to pluck the return catch out of the air.
Ridiculous from Matt Short! Watch live: https://t.co/C3bkMGMNLI #OneDayCup pic.twitter.com/OendH2Dd1q— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 19, 2026
Short Produces Stunning Reaction Catch
Labuschagne had looked settled before his dismissal, reaching 42 from 67 deliveries as Queensland attempted to build a substantial first-innings total.
Short came into the attack and opted to toss the ball up, but the delivery ended up as a low full toss.
Labuschagne spotted the opportunity and charged down the pitch, looking to put the ball away. Instead, he struck it firmly straight back towards the bowler.
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The shot appeared destined to race past Short before the Victoria all-rounder somehow got a hand to it.
Short reacted in a flash and completed a remarkable catch, leaving Labuschagne walking back after what had been a promising stay at the crease.
The Queensland skipper had faced 67 balls and scored 42 before Short’s spectacular intervention brought his innings to an abrupt end.
Queensland nevertheless managed to put together a strong total. They finished their innings on 335/7, giving Victoria a sizeable target to chase in the season opener.
Victoria Stumble In Chase
Victoria, however, found themselves in early trouble during their response.
Their chase got off to a difficult start as they slipped to 31/4 inside the opening six overs.
Short was unable to make a major contribution with the bat either. After making an impact with the ball and producing the catch of the match, he was dismissed for just eight runs.
Tom Straker claimed Short’s wicket, with Jack Clayton completing the catch.
With the match still underway, the final result remained undecided at the time of writing. But regardless of how the contest unfolds, Short’s extraordinary reaction to dismiss Labuschagne has already provided one of its most eye-catching moments.
Frequently Asked Questions
What notable moment did Matt Short create in the match?
Who was dismissed by Matt Short's catch?
Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by Matt Short's spectacular catch. Labuschagne had scored 42 runs from 67 deliveries before his innings was brought to an abrupt end.
How did Matt Short perform in the match beyond his catch?
Besides his stunning catch, Short took a wicket on his first ball. With the bat, he was dismissed for just eight runs.
What was Queensland's total in the match against Victoria?
Queensland finished their innings on 335/7, setting a substantial target for Victoria to chase. Victoria's chase got off to a difficult start.