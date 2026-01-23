Match-Fixing Storm In Bangladesh Cricket, BCB To Investigate Director: Report

Bangladesh cricket appears to have found itself in yet another controversy in the midst of their T20 World Cup venue-shift row with the ICC.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will launch an investigation against its current Director, Mohammad Mokleshur Rahman over match-fixing allegations.

Reports had suggested that Rahman was involved in fixing matches in the currently underway Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in a match featuring the Noakhali Express franchise.

BCB Director & Integrity Unit Head Resign From Audit Committee

The said Cricbuzz report also quoted an unnamed BCB official stating that the board's Integrity Unit Head, Alex Marshal, had resigned from the audit committee after having started his investigation.

"Alex Marshal (BCB integrity Unit head) already started his investigation while he also resigned from BCB's audit committee,"

Mohammad Mokleshur Rahman was also quoted in this report, stating that he had resigned from the audit committee for the sake of 'proper investigation' but will remain the Director.

"For the sake of a proper investigation, I have resigned from the audit committee and all other responsibilities, but I will remain a director. I want a clean investigation into the matter,"

The BCB is also in a deadlock with the ICC over having their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues changed. They do not wish to travel to India, and the apex cricket body refuses to change the schedule.