Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMatch-Fixing Storm In Bangladesh Cricket, BCB To Investigate Director: Report

Match-Fixing Storm In Bangladesh Cricket, BCB To Investigate Director: Report

Bangladesh cricket faces fresh turmoil as the BCB plans to investigate board director over match-fixing allegations in the ongoing BPL season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 08:59 PM (IST)

Bangladesh cricket appears to have found itself in yet another controversy in the midst of their T20 World Cup venue-shift row with the ICC.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will launch an investigation against its current Director, Mohammad Mokleshur Rahman over match-fixing allegations.

Reports had suggested that Rahman was involved in fixing matches in the currently underway Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in a match featuring the Noakhali Express franchise.

BCB Director & Integrity Unit Head Resign From Audit Committee

The said Cricbuzz report also quoted an unnamed BCB official stating that the board's Integrity Unit Head, Alex Marshal, had resigned from the audit committee after having started his investigation.

"Alex Marshal (BCB integrity Unit head) already started his investigation while he also resigned from BCB's audit committee,"

Mohammad Mokleshur Rahman was also quoted in this report, stating that he had resigned from the audit committee for the sake of 'proper investigation' but will remain the Director.

"For the sake of a proper investigation, I have resigned from the audit committee and all other responsibilities, but I will remain a director. I want a clean investigation into the matter,"

The BCB is also in a deadlock with the ICC over having their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues changed. They do not wish to travel to India, and the apex cricket body refuses to change the schedule.

 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Match Fixing BCB T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget