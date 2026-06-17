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HomeSportsCricketMatch Abandoned After Just 25 Balls; Venue Risks Ban Amid Major Controversy

Match Abandoned After Just 25 Balls; Venue Risks Ban Amid Major Controversy

The incident has intensified scrutiny of the King City pitch, which had already come under ICC's radar.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

An ODI between Canada and the Netherlands at King City in Toronto on June 16 was abandoned after just 25 deliveries due to concerns over the condition of the pitch. The match, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League and the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup, was called off after only 4.1 overs of play.

After winning the toss, the Netherlands opted to bat first and had reached 15/1 when officials halted the contest. Opener Max O'Dowd was dismissed for a duck, while batters struggled to cope with the uneven and unpredictable bounce on the surface, being struck several times during the brief spell of play.

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The incident has intensified scrutiny of the King City pitch, which had already come under ICC's radar.

Earlier this month, the surface used for the USA-Netherlands ODI at the same venue was rated "unsatisfactory" and handed one demerit point. Match referee Phil Thompson noted that the pitch failed to meet the expected standards for international cricket.

Under the ICC's pitch and outfield monitoring regulations, an "unsatisfactory" rating attracts one demerit point, while an "unfit" rating carries three. Demerit points remain on a venue's record for five years. Grounds that accumulate six demerit points face a 12-month suspension from hosting international matches, while 12 points result in a two-year ban.

The Toronto venue is now facing the possibility of further sanctions. Reports suggest the pitch has accumulated four demerit points, leaving it dangerously close to the threshold that could see international cricket barred from the ground for a year.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the ODI match between Canada and the Netherlands abandoned?

The match was abandoned due to concerns over the pitch condition, which exhibited uneven and unpredictable bounce. This made the playing surface unsafe for the batters.

How many demerit points does the King City pitch currently have?

Reports suggest the King City pitch has accumulated four demerit points. This leaves it dangerously close to the threshold that could lead to a ban from hosting international matches.

What are the consequences if a cricket venue accumulates demerit points?

Accumulating six demerit points results in a 12-month suspension from international matches, and 12 points lead to a two-year ban. Demerit points remain on record for five years.

Has the King City pitch had issues before this abandoned match?

Yes, the pitch was rated 'unsatisfactory' and received one demerit point earlier this month. This occurred after a USA-Netherlands ODI at the same venue.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Canada Vs Netherlands
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