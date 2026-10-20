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English NewsSportsCricketMarriage With Abhishek, Hookup With Gill: Anaya Bangar's Answers Surprise Fans

Marriage With Abhishek, Hookup With Gill: Anaya Bangar's Answers Surprise Fans

A video of Anaya taking part in the game during an interview on a YouTube channel is circulating on social media.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Three Indian cricketers have caught the attention of social media users for an unusual reason, with Anaya Bangar's answers in a rapid-fire game generating discussion online. The daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar was asked to choose between Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer in three categories: 'marry', 'hook up' and 'kill'. Her responses have since become a talking point among cricket fans.

A video of Anaya taking part in the game during an interview on a YouTube channel is circulating on social media. The lighthearted segment required her to assign one of the three cricketers to each category, prompting a series of choices that have attracted attention online.

Anaya Bangar's Picks For Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer

During the rapid-fire round, Anaya chose Abhishek Sharma in the 'marry' category, selected Shubman Gill for 'hook up' and placed Shreyas Iyer in the 'kill' category. The clip featuring her answers has sparked reactions and conversations among social media users.

The choices were part of a casual game rather than a discussion about the players' cricketing performances, but the exchange has brought the three Indian batters into the spotlight for a different reason.

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya Bangar is the daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, who also served as the Indian team's batting coach. Anaya has a cricketing background of her own and has spoken publicly about her sporting journey and ambitions within women's cricket.

Her journey has also drawn attention because of her views on opportunities for transgender athletes in the sport. She has previously discussed her experiences and aspirations as she looks to establish her own identity in cricket.

For now, the viral rapid-fire clip featuring Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has generated fresh interest online, with Anaya's answers becoming the focus of discussion among cricket fans.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Anaya Bangar
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