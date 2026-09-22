Mark Wood Retires After Injury Battle, Brings 10-Year Career To An End

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England fast bowler Mark Wood retires after a decade.

He claimed 253 wickets and secured two World Cups.

Persistent knee injuries ultimately forced his international retirement.

Mark Wood Retires: England fast bowler Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a decade-long career that saw him become one of the country's most feared pace options. The Durham quick made his England debut in 2015 and leaves the international stage with 253 wickets across formats.

Wood's final appearance for England came during the Ashes Test in Perth in November 2025. A series of injury setbacks, particularly persistent problems with his knee, increasingly limited his availability and eventually made continuing across the longer formats difficult.

Mark Wood Ends England Career After 146 International Appearances

The 36-year-old finishes his international career with 119 Test wickets from 38 matches, alongside 80 ODI wickets and 54 T20I wickets. Overall, Wood represented England 146 times across the three formats.

His career was heavily shaped by his ability to produce extreme pace while maintaining an aggressive approach. Wood regularly crossed the 150kph mark and became one of England's most recognisable fast-bowling weapons whenever he was fit and available.

The pacer was also part of two of England's most significant limited-overs triumphs. He featured in the squad that won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil, claiming 18 wickets during the tournament as Eoin Morgan's team secured England's first men's 50-over World Cup title.

Three years later, Wood was part of another successful campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He took nine wickets in four matches as England lifted the trophy in Australia, adding another major international title to his career.

Injuries Bring An End To Mark Wood's International Journey

Wood's decision comes after several years in which injuries repeatedly disrupted his international career. Medical advice ultimately indicated that continuing in Test and 50-over cricket was no longer a realistic option, forcing the Durham pacer to reassess his future.

Despite the physical challenges, Wood reflected positively on his time with England. Representing his country, travelling internationally and competing against some of the world's best players had fulfilled a long-standing ambition for the fast bowler.

England men's cricket managing director Rob Key also highlighted Wood's contribution to some of the team's biggest moments. His impact during Ashes victories and England's two World Cup triumphs underlined the importance of his pace and wicket-taking ability.

Wood's career was particularly memorable for the threat he posed when England needed a sudden change of tempo. His raw speed, aggressive bowling and willingness to return from repeated setbacks made him a distinctive figure in English cricket.

His retirement now closes a 10-year international chapter that included 253 wickets, two World Cup titles and numerous spells that showcased the value of genuine express pace.