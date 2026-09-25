Marco Jansen’s Ridiculous One-Handed Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jansen made a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Renshaw.

He sprinted, stretched, and slid to complete the difficult dismissal.

Jansen contributed 75 runs and dismissed important Australian batsman.

Marco Jansen produced a remarkable moment of athleticism during South Africa’s ODI against Australia in Durban, pulling off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw.

The South African all-rounder had to cover significant ground towards deep midwicket after Renshaw miscued a pull shot off Gerald Coetzee.

What followed was anything but routine. Jansen stretched at full length, got his right hand to the ball and completed the catch while sliding across the turf.

The effort immediately drew attention on the field, with the sheer difficulty of the catch leaving those watching stunned.

Jansen Pulls Off Incredible One-Handed Catch

Coetzee's shortish delivery invited Renshaw to play the pull, but the Australian batter failed to get the desired connection.

The ball came off the splice and ballooned towards deep midwicket, forcing Jansen to react quickly and sprint across from his position.

For a moment, it appeared the ball would land safely beyond him. Jansen, however, kept chasing and launched himself towards the ball.

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MARCO JANSEN WHAT HAVE YOU DONE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vLHpHDZmBC — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) September 24, 2026

He extended his right hand at full stretch and managed to get his fingers around the ball before completing the catch during his slide.

Jansen then showed excellent awareness to prevent the ball from touching the ground. He adjusted his hands and wrists while going down, ensuring that he maintained control throughout the effort.

The spectacular dismissal quickly became one of the standout moments of the innings, with the video attracting significant attention on social media.

Jansen Makes Impact With Bat And Ball

The catch was another highlight in what was already an eventful outing for Jansen.

South Africa were sent in to bat and found themselves in trouble at 168/5 before Jansen played a crucial role in their recovery.

The all-rounder produced an attacking 75 to help South Africa reach a competitive 297.

Jansen was more expensive with the ball, but he still managed to make an important contribution by removing dangerous Australian opener Travis Head.

He then added four catches to his contribution in the field, with his dismissal of Renshaw standing out as the most spectacular of the lot.

The one-handed effort provided another reminder of Jansen's athleticism and turned an otherwise routine-looking miscued shot into one of the talking points of the match.