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English NewsSportsCricket'Nearly Spent The Night In Dubai Prison': Ex-Umpire's Cricket Gear Was Once Mistaken For Adult Toy

'Nearly Spent The Night In Dubai Prison': Ex-Umpire's Cricket Gear Was Once Mistaken For Adult Toy

Marais Erasmus recalled when Dubai airport security mistook his cricket ball gauge for a suspicious object and how an Indian baggage handler came to his rescue.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former umpire Marais Erasmus faced Dubai airport security scare.
  • Erasmus feared imprisonment due to the serious misunderstanding.
  • An Indian baggage handler clarified the cricket tool's purpose.

Marais Erasmus, former international umpire, once had an unexpected brush with airport security in Dubai, and the incident had little to do with anything remotely dangerous. A piece of equipment he carried for cricket matches was enough to trigger a serious misunderstanding, leaving the South African fearing he could end up behind bars. Erasmus shared the story on the ABC Sport commentary panel for the Australia vs South Africa Test series.

Cricket Tool That Sparked Security Scare

Recounting the moment, Erasmus explained just how close he thought he came to an uncomfortable night in custody.

He was carrying a ball gauge, a tool used by umpires to check whether a cricket ball has retained its proper shape. However, the airport official apparently had a very different interpretation of what she was looking at.

"I nearly spent the night in Dubai prison because the lady thought I had a sex tool with me, but it was just the ball gauge that we use to check if the ball is still round"

Read More: 'Great Message': Ex-CSK Head Coach Backs India's Decision To Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi

"She thought it was handcuff, so I was nearly in trouble there," he added.

For someone accustomed to making crucial decisions on the cricket field, Erasmus found himself in a situation where a simple explanation was urgently needed.

Indian Baggage Handler Comes To The Rescue

Just when the misunderstanding threatened to escalate, help arrived from an unexpected source.

Erasmus credited an Indian baggage handler with stepping in and communicating with the officer.

The handler had some knowledge of Arabic and was able to clarify that the unusual-looking object was connected to cricket, rather than anything suspicious.

"My saviour was a baggage handler that came from India. He could speak a bit of Arabic. He explained to her that, 'No, no, no, cricket, cricket',"

That intervention helped clear up the confusion and spared Erasmus what could have been a far more serious ordeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Marais Erasmus's airport security scare in Dubai?

His ball gauge, a cricket tool, was misunderstood by airport security. They mistook it for something suspicious, like a

What was the cricket tool that sparked the security scare?

It was a ball gauge, a tool umpires use to check if a cricket ball has retained its proper round shape during a match.

How was the misunderstanding at Dubai airport resolved for Marais Erasmus?

An Indian baggage handler, who spoke some Arabic, intervened. He clarified to the security officer that the unusual object was connected to cricket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marais Erasmus IPL South Africa Vs Australia SA Vs AUS Test
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