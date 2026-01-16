Former India Cricketer Deletes Video After Slamming Mary Kom Over Ex-Husband Row

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary took to social media to share a deeply human perspective on the ongoing public feud between boxing legend MC Mary Kom and her ex-husband, Onler Kom.

Tiwary eventually deleted the video, but his words resonated with many who feel that the sacrifices behind an athlete's glory are often forgotten once the spotlight fades.

Heart of Controversy

The friction began following Mary Kom's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat on January 12, 2026.

For the first time, she opened up about the end of her 18-year marriage, alleging that Onler had "cleaned out her bank accounts" and lived entirely off her earnings.

In a particularly cutting remark, she questioned his contributions, stating, "He did not earn even a single rupee... he used to sleep the whole day."

Onler countered these claims the following day, painting a picture of a man who gave up his own football career and UPSC aspirations to become her "driver, cook, and primary caregiver" for their four children, allowing her to chase world championships.

Tiwary's "Human" Critique

Manoj Tiwary’s reaction wasn't about the legalities of the divorce, but about the emotional dignity of those who serve as a support system.

In his video, he appeared visibly troubled by public humiliation of a man who was once celebrated as Mary's pillar of strength.

“She is a champion who has excelled in her discipline and brought glory to the country. But what she said about her ex-husband on your court show - where she said, ‘I will tell the truth, I got married with my earnings, didn’t earn even a single rupee’ - that video caused me a lot of pain,” Tiwary said.

“Although I have nothing to do with her personally, she has been a national-level boxer and a champion, so I understand as a player how strong the support system around someone is. In her case, it was her husband who supported her, and she herself had admitted in an earlier video that her husband helped a lot when she went for practice or preparation, looking after the children and managing other things.”

Legacy in Transition

The video was deleted within hours, likely due to the polarized reactions it sparked.

While some fans supported Tiwary for standing up for "unsung supporters," others felt it was inappropriate for him to comment on a private domestic matter involving financial abuse allegations.

Regardless of the deletion, the incident has sparked a necessary conversation about the human cost of greatness.