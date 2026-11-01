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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Man On Scooter Interrupts India A vs New Zealand A Test In Hilarious Moment

WATCH: Man On Scooter Interrupts India A vs New Zealand A Test In Hilarious Moment

An elderly spectator riding a mobility scooter crossed the sight screen during India A vs New Zealand A Test in Christchurch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An elderly man on a scooter interrupted a cricket match.
  • The scooter crossed the sight screen, stopping India A match.
  • The unofficial Test series provides experience for emerging players.

Man On Scooter Interrupts Test Match: Cricket matches have witnessed all kinds of unexpected interruptions, but an incident in Christchurch provided a very unusual twist during the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A. Play was momentarily held up when an elderly man riding a mobility scooter made his way across the sight screen, catching the players completely off guard. Just as the bowler was about to complete his approach, the spectator appeared in the batsman's background, crossing the area on his scooter.

Akash Deep Stops Play As Scooter Crosses

The bowler had to abandon his attempt as the man continued moving across the sight screen. With the elderly man passing through the batsman, Akash Deep's line of sight, continuing with the delivery was not possible.

The players were left waiting for the obstruction to clear, while the spectator appeared to carry on with his journey across the ground.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Burst Into Laughter During Training In Viral Video

There was no indication that he realised his route had interrupted an ongoing cricket match.

What would ordinarily have been a routine passage of play turned into an amusing interruption, with the mobility scooter making an unexpected appearance in the middle of the action.

India A And New Zealand A In Four-Day Contest

This match in Christchurch is part of the unofficial Test series between the development sides of the two countries.

Such fixtures offer emerging players an opportunity to gain experience in longer-format cricket and push their claims for higher honours.

The senior teams are also scheduled to meet in a two-match Test series, although there is a five-match ODI contest between India and New Zealand before the red-ball battle gets underway.

For now, it was this unexpected visitor rather than a delivery or a batting highlight that provided one of the most memorable moments from the India A-New Zealand A encounter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the unexpected halt in the cricket match?

An elderly man on a mobility scooter unexpectedly crossed the sight screen. His presence in the batsman's line of sight forced the bowler, Akash Deep, to stop his delivery.

Which teams were playing in the interrupted cricket match?

The match was the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A. These fixtures are for emerging players to gain experience in longer-format cricket.

Did the man on the scooter realize he interrupted the match?

There was no indication the elderly man realized his scooter had interrupted the cricket match. He seemed to continue his journey across the ground unaware of the disruption.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ind Vs NZ Test WTC Akash Deep
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