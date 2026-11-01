WATCH: Man On Scooter Interrupts India A vs New Zealand A Test In Hilarious Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An elderly man on a scooter interrupted a cricket match.

The scooter crossed the sight screen, stopping India A match.

The unofficial Test series provides experience for emerging players.

Man On Scooter Interrupts Test Match: Cricket matches have witnessed all kinds of unexpected interruptions, but an incident in Christchurch provided a very unusual twist during the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A. Play was momentarily held up when an elderly man riding a mobility scooter made his way across the sight screen, catching the players completely off guard. Just as the bowler was about to complete his approach, the spectator appeared in the batsman's background, crossing the area on his scooter.

Akash Deep Stops Play As Scooter Crosses

This is one of the most hilarious moment in cricket 😂 https://t.co/5U3hvvuzYv November 1, 2026

The bowler had to abandon his attempt as the man continued moving across the sight screen. With the elderly man passing through the batsman, Akash Deep's line of sight, continuing with the delivery was not possible.

The players were left waiting for the obstruction to clear, while the spectator appeared to carry on with his journey across the ground.

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There was no indication that he realised his route had interrupted an ongoing cricket match.

What would ordinarily have been a routine passage of play turned into an amusing interruption, with the mobility scooter making an unexpected appearance in the middle of the action.

India A And New Zealand A In Four-Day Contest

This match in Christchurch is part of the unofficial Test series between the development sides of the two countries.

Such fixtures offer emerging players an opportunity to gain experience in longer-format cricket and push their claims for higher honours.

The senior teams are also scheduled to meet in a two-match Test series, although there is a five-match ODI contest between India and New Zealand before the red-ball battle gets underway.

For now, it was this unexpected visitor rather than a delivery or a batting highlight that provided one of the most memorable moments from the India A-New Zealand A encounter.