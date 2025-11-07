Maharashtra government has announced a cash reward of ₹2.25 crore each for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav - members of the Indian women’s cricket team that lifted Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy.

The gesture comes as a recognition of their remarkable contributions to India’s historic World Cup triumph. All three players, who hail from Maharashtra, played crucial roles in the team’s success and brought immense pride to the state and the nation.

Following India’s triumph in 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, several players have been honoured with cash rewards from BCCI, various state governments, and cricket associations in recognition of their stellar performances.

Look at some of the notable rewards announced by various states and cricket associations:

Renuka Singh Thakur – ₹1 crore from the Himachal Pradesh Government

Kranti Goud – ₹1 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Government

Harmanpreet Kaur – ₹11 lakh from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA)

Amanjot Kaur – ₹11 lakh from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA)

Sneha Rana – ₹50 lakh from the Uttarakhand Government

Team and Additional Rewards

BCCI Reward: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a total cash prize of ₹51 crore, to be shared among the players, support staff, and selection committee.

ICC Prize Money: As the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup champions, Team India received USD 4.48 million (around ₹39.78 crore) from the ICC.

Special Gifts: Surat-based industrialist Govind Dholakia promised diamond jewellery and solar panels for the players.

Brand Deal: Real estate firm Omaxe Ltd. named Harmanpreet Kaur as its new brand ambassador in recognition of her leadership.

SUVs for the Champions: Tata Motors will gift a new Sierra SUV to every member of the World Cup-winning squad.