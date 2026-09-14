1983 World Cup Winner’s Blunt Verdict After BCCI's Decision To Skip Asia Cup Trophy Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madan Lal criticized India women's team trophy controversy.

Indian team avoided trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Lal questions playing Pakistan amid repeated off-field disputes.

Controversy recalls 2025 men's Asia Cup trophy incident.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has criticised the latest Asia Cup trophy controversy and questioned whether India should continue playing Pakistan amid repeated off-field disputes. The 1983 World Cup winner reacted after India’s women’s team stayed away from the trophy presentation following their title-winning victory over Sri Lanka. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai to claim a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi was present during the ceremony, but the Indian players did not collect the trophy from him.

Madan Lal Calls Controversy ‘Same Old Story’

Madan Lal expressed his frustration through a post on X, suggesting that India should reconsider its participation in matches against Pakistan.

“Once again same old story. If we are going to behave like this then we should not play Pakistan any trophies. I know its Board decision,” he wrote.

His comments came amid renewed debate over India’s cricketing ties with Pakistan and the role of Naqvi in Asia Cup presentation ceremonies.

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Once again same old story. If we are going to behave like this then we should not play Pakistan any trophies. I know its Board decision. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) September 14, 2026

2025 Trophy Controversy Returns

The latest incident brought back memories of the 2025 men’s Asia Cup, when India also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi.

Madan Lal had criticised the arrangement at the time, arguing that the ACC chief should have appointed another official to hand the trophy to the Indian players.

He said the presentation should have focused on celebrating the champions in front of supporters and viewers rather than becoming part of an off-field dispute.

BCCI Holds Final Say On Pakistan Fixtures

Madan Lal has previously maintained that the decision to play Pakistan ultimately rests with the BCCI and the Indian government.

His latest comments again put the spotlight on the future of India-Pakistan cricket matches, with repeated controversies continuing to influence the discussion around their participation in multi-team tournaments.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present at the venue during the latest ceremony, adding further attention to the events in Dubai.