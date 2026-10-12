Pakistan wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. They achieved their biggest victory by runs against Sri Lanka in the second T20I.
21-Year-Old Pakistan Star Smashes 96 In Dominant T20I Show Against Sri Lanka
Maaz Sadaqat’s explosive 96 and Sahibzada Farhan’s 73 powered Pakistan to an 82-run victory over Sri Lanka, securing the series with one match remaining.
- Pakistan secured T20I series with commanding 82-run victory.
- Maaz Sadaqat's 96 powered Pakistan to 215 total.
- Bowlers then restricted Sri Lanka to 133, securing team's win.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare after producing a commanding performance in Rawalpindi. A dominant batting display, followed by a clinical effort with the ball, helped the hosts register an 82-run win in the second T20I, their biggest victory by runs against Sri Lanka in the format. The result also gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 advantage heading into the final fixture.
Sadaqat’s Explosive Knock Powers Pakistan To 215
Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early after the opener contributed 22 runs, but the dismissal did little to slow the scoring.
Maaz Sadaqat and captain Sahibzada Farhan took charge, putting Sri Lanka’s bowling attack under sustained pressure.
Sadaqat came agonisingly close to a maiden T20I hundred, finishing with 96 off just 51 deliveries. His innings featured six fours and seven sixes, making the 21-year-old the standout performer of Pakistan’s batting effort.
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Farhan provided equally valuable support, scoring 73 as Pakistan raced to a formidable total of 215.
Sadaqat later combined with Hasan Nawaz for a rapid 72-run stand off only 31 balls, with Nawaz contributing a brisk nine-ball 19 to maintain the momentum.
Sri Lanka struggled to contain the scoring throughout the innings, with Nuwan Thushara the only bowler to keep his economy rate below 10 runs per over.
Pakistan Bowlers Dismantle Sri Lanka’s Chase
Chasing 216, Sri Lanka failed to build the partnerships needed to stay in contention.
Pakistan’s bowlers kept taking wickets and restricted the visitors to 133, completing an emphatic 82-run victory.
Mohammad Imran Randhawa led the attack with three wickets, while Salman Mirza claimed two. Shadab Khan and Sam Ayub chipped in with a wicket apiece as Pakistan comfortably defended their total.
Pakistan had opened the series with a four-wicket win in Rawalpindi and followed it up with an even more convincing performance.
With the series already decided at 2-0, the two sides will return to Rawalpindi for the third and final T20I on October 13.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?
Who was the top scorer for Pakistan in the second T20I?
Maaz Sadaqat was the standout performer for Pakistan, scoring an explosive 96 runs off just 51 deliveries. His innings featured six fours and seven sixes.
What was Pakistan's winning margin in the second T20I?
Pakistan registered an 82-run win in the second T20I, which was their biggest victory by runs against Sri Lanka in the format. They scored 215 runs and restricted Sri Lanka to 133.
When and where will the final T20I match be played?
The two sides will return to Rawalpindi for the third and final T20I. This match is scheduled to take place on October 13.