21-Year-Old Pakistan Star Smashes 96 In Dominant T20I Show Against Sri Lanka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan secured T20I series with commanding 82-run victory.

Maaz Sadaqat's 96 powered Pakistan to 215 total.

Bowlers then restricted Sri Lanka to 133, securing team's win.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan wrapped up the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare after producing a commanding performance in Rawalpindi. A dominant batting display, followed by a clinical effort with the ball, helped the hosts register an 82-run win in the second T20I, their biggest victory by runs against Sri Lanka in the format. The result also gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 advantage heading into the final fixture.

Sadaqat’s Explosive Knock Powers Pakistan To 215

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early after the opener contributed 22 runs, but the dismissal did little to slow the scoring.

Maaz Sadaqat and captain Sahibzada Farhan took charge, putting Sri Lanka’s bowling attack under sustained pressure.

Sadaqat came agonisingly close to a maiden T20I hundred, finishing with 96 off just 51 deliveries. His innings featured six fours and seven sixes, making the 21-year-old the standout performer of Pakistan’s batting effort.

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Farhan provided equally valuable support, scoring 73 as Pakistan raced to a formidable total of 215.

Sadaqat later combined with Hasan Nawaz for a rapid 72-run stand off only 31 balls, with Nawaz contributing a brisk nine-ball 19 to maintain the momentum.

Sri Lanka struggled to contain the scoring throughout the innings, with Nuwan Thushara the only bowler to keep his economy rate below 10 runs per over.

Pakistan Bowlers Dismantle Sri Lanka’s Chase

Chasing 216, Sri Lanka failed to build the partnerships needed to stay in contention.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept taking wickets and restricted the visitors to 133, completing an emphatic 82-run victory.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa led the attack with three wickets, while Salman Mirza claimed two. Shadab Khan and Sam Ayub chipped in with a wicket apiece as Pakistan comfortably defended their total.

Pakistan had opened the series with a four-wicket win in Rawalpindi and followed it up with an even more convincing performance.

With the series already decided at 2-0, the two sides will return to Rawalpindi for the third and final T20I on October 13.